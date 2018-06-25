Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on OGE Energy and Three Other Electric Utilities Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: ENIA, PAM, and NYLD

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / Ahead of today's trading session, WallStEquities.com assesses Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA), Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM), NRG Yield Inc. (NYSE: NYLD), and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE). According to a Value Line report, most investors purchase Electric Utilities stocks for their high dividend yields. Another key attraction of these equities is their defensive characteristics. Most electric utility stocks are less risky and less volatile than nonutility issues. Capital appreciation is not a major consideration for electric utility investors, the report further noted.

Enel Americas

Santiago, Chile headquartered Enel Americas S.A.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 751,133 shares last Friday. The stock finished the trading session 0.85% lower at $9.30. The Company's shares have gained 0.65% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.03%. Furthermore, shares of Enel Americas, which operates as an electricity utility company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.88.

Pampa Energia

On Friday, Buenos Aires, Argentina headquartered Pampa Energia S.A.'s stock ended the session 2.46% lower at $43.60. A total volume of 329,777 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading 15.81% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Pampa Energia, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, have an RSI of 36.71.



NRG Yield

Princeton, New Jersey-based NRG Yield Inc.'s stock ended the day 1.47% higher at $17.20 with a total trading volume of 316,833 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.18% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 2.13% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of NRG Yield, which through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the US, have an RSI of 46.10.

OGE Energy

Shares in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma headquartered OGE Energy Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.10 million shares. The stock ended Friday's session 0.46% higher at $34.96. The Company's shares have gained 2.58% in the last month and 11.23% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.94% and 3.72%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of OGE Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central US, have an RSI of 63.09.

On June 13th, 2018, OGE Energy announced that its subsidiary, OG&E, reached an agreement with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission staff and other parties to settle its pending review before the Commission. The agreement provides for recovery of the Company's investment in its new Mustang Energy Center, a state-of-the-art complex that includes seven ultra-modern, highly efficient, and environmentally compatible natural gas turbines.

Wall St. Equities:

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

