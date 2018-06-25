Balmoral Announces Voting Results From 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balmoral Resources Ltd. (TSX:BAR) (OTCQX:BALMF) ("Balmoral" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday, June 22, 2018 (“the Meeting”).



At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders re-elected the following nominees as directors of the Company, with all receiving a majority of the votes cast. Balmoral’s shareholders also re-appointed the Company’s current auditors, Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and authorized the directors to fix the auditors remuneration. Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Total Votes Cast Votes For % Votes Withheld % Darin Wagner 14,728,133 14,136,984 95.99 591,149 4.01 Lawrence Talbot 14,728,133 14,212,734 96.50 515,399 3.50 Graeme Currie 14,728,133 14,211,934 96.50 516,199 3.50 Daniel MacInnis 14,728,133 14,212,934 96.50 515,199 3.50 Bryan Disher 14,728,133 14,211,284 96.49 516,849 3.51

A detailed “Report of Voting Results” for the Meeting is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website.



About Balmoral Resources Ltd. - www.balmoralresources.com

Balmoral is a well-funded, Canadian-based exploration company. Balmoral’s 1,000 km2 Detour Gold Trend Project is home to the resource-stage Bug and Martiniere West Gold and Grasset Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposits and numerous other gold and base metal discoveries. Employing a drill focused exploration strategy in one of the world’s preeminent mining jurisdictions, Balmoral is following an established formula with a goal of maximizing shareholder value through discovery and definition of high-grade, Canadian gold and base metal assets.

On behalf of the board of directors of

BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD.

“Darin Wagner”

President and CEO



For further information contact:

John Foulkes, Vice-President, Corporate Development

Tel: (604) 638-5815 / Toll Free: (877) 838-3664 E-mail: jfoulkes@balmoralresources.com

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. All of the Company’s public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the latest technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties and the Company’s latest financial statements.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.