Osisko Mining Announces Additional Corporate Governance Changes in Advance of Upcoming Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") today announces certain additional corporate governance changes on account of recommendations made by Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. in the course of their review of the matters to be voted on at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders of Osisko to be held on June 29, 2018 (the "Meeting").



Election of Directors

The policies of Institutional Shareholder Services require the board of directors of Osisko to be comprised of a majority of non-independent directors, applying their criteria of non-independence. As such, the following three directors, who are considered by Institutional Shareholder Services to be non-independent, will not be standing for re-election at the Meeting: Mr. Robert Wares, Mr. Murray John and Mr. David Christie. These three individuals will form part of a scientific, technical and financial advisory committee to provide ongoing services to the board of directors of Osisko. Mr. Robert Wares will continue in his role with the Corporation as Executive Vice-President of Exploration and Resource Development.

At the Meeting, shareholders of Osisko will be asked to vote FOR the following seven directors, the majority of which are considered to be independent by Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co.: Mr. John Burzynski, Mr. José Vizquerra, Mr. Sean Roosen, Mr. Patrick F.N. Anderson, Mr. Keith McKay, Ms. Amy Satov and Mr. Bernardo Alvarez Calderon.

The lead independent director after the Meeting is anticipated to be Mr. Patrick F.N. Anderson.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on June 27, 2018.

