Novo Reports Pilbara Exploration Budget for Upcoming 12 Months

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to an AUD $5.4 million exploration budget for the year beginning July 1, 2018 (the “Period”) with its 50-50 joint venture partner, ASX-listed Artemis Resources Ltd., on joint venture tenure in the Karratha region of Western Australia.



During the first four months of the Period, Novo and Artemis intend to focus on bulk sampling, diamond drilling, and costeaning activities, primarily at Purdy’s Reward. Large bulk samples will be collected and treated to provide necessary grade data needed to file a mineralization report, an important step toward converting the current exploration license to a mining license. Additionally, environmental and heritage studies will be undertaken in conjunction with similar work at Novo’s nearby Comet Well joint venture in order to move the collective area toward bulk sampling. Lastly, follow-up exploration will be undertaken on the wider tenement package under the joint venture to identify further areas of conglomerate gold prospectivity.

The Novo-Artemis 50-50 budget of AUD $5.4 million comprises approximately one-third of Novo’s planned $15.4 million Pilbara conglomerate exploration budget.

Quinton Hennigh, Novo’s Chairman and President, commented, “Novo is pleased to work with Artemis as we commence the new field season at Purdy’s Reward. Our joint venture program is designed to quickly accelerate the project toward bulk sampling.”

David Lenigas, Artemis’s Executive Chairman, commented, Artemis is up to date on all joint venture expenditures under the joint venture through June 30, 2018, and is pleased that Novo and ourselves have agreed on an aggressive exploration budget for the coming year beginning July 1, 2018.”

