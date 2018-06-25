Murchison Minerals Intercepts 12.30% Zinc, 0.70% Copper, 0.18% Lead and 42.03 g/t Silver 14.97% ZnEq over 6.37 Metres and Extends Known Limits of Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Murchison Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") (MUR-TSXV) is pleased to announce the results of its 19 hole - 9,004 metre 2018 winter diamond drilling program (the "Program") on its Brabant-McKenzie Zinc-Copper-Silver deposit (the "Deposit"), located in North Central Saskatchewan.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mineralization intercepted in all 19 completed drill holes

Known limits of mineralization extended

Results continue to demonstrate high grade nature and continuity of mineralization

Developing new polymetallic zone identified above main mineralized zones

Multiple zones of mineralization encountered

Additional drill targets identified for potential tonnage additions to resources

The Program was designed to test the robustness and predictability of the geological model in determining mineralization outside the known limits of the Deposit's previously reported resource estimate of 1.5 million indicated tonnes grading 7.46% zinc, 0.70% copper and 4.5 million inferred tonnes grading 5.99% zinc and 0.62% copper as outlined in the technical report filed on SEDAR, dated March 13, 2018 (the "Technical Report").

The Program focused on testing the peripheral edges and infill drilling in areas of missing information identified within the Deposit in order to potentially expand the tonnage of the current inferred resource and, where possible, infill and upgrade inferred resources to the indicated category. The Program was also designed to, where possible, identify and test possible higher grade areas of the Deposit including a newly identified polymetallic zone located stratigraphically above the main mineralized zones.

The Program was based on down hole geophysics and the new geological model and utilized 3 drill pads (A, B and C) established in the 2017 drill program (Figure 1).

Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) style zinc-copper mineralization was intersected in all diamond drills holes with the exception of hole BM18-001A which was abandoned at 61 metres due to excessive deviation (Table 1 and 2).

PAD A

NORTHERN DEPOSIT EXTENT

Four holes were drilled from Pad A and focused on the untested northern edge of the Deposit. All holes continued to demonstrate the zonation of elevated copper values in this area of the Deposit.

BM18-010 intersected 11.66 metres of 2.37% zinc, 0.72% copper and 28.68 g/t silver (4.88% ZnEq) including 3.24 metres of 5.12% zinc, 0.83% copper and 19.05 g/t silver (7.25% ZnEq).

BM18-011 intersected 5.34 metres of 2.10% zinc, 1.69% copper and 32.18 g/t silver (6.26% ZnEq).

Additionally, BM18-15 and BM18-16 continued to show the continuity of the mineralizing system with significant zinc grade intercepts including 19.70% zinc over 0.47 metre, 12.30% zinc over 0.36 metre and 11.00% zinc over 0.42 metre.

PAD B

Six diamond drill holes were drilled from Pad B tested the central, lateral extent of the Deposit to the south as well as a newly identified polymetallic zone. This zone could not be included in the Technical Report's resource estimate because of the poorly understood continuity of mineralization. All diamond drill holes intersected mineralization, usually in several zones and all continued to demonstrate the predictability and apparent continuity of the mineralizing system of the Deposit.

DEPOSIT CENTRAL LATERAL EXTENT

BM18-013 encountered multiple zones of mineralization including 3.00 metres of 4.50% zinc, 0.36% copper and 16.14 g/t silver (5.65% ZnEq).

Additional intercepts included:

0.3 metre of 12.80% zinc, 0.17% copper, 6.30 g/t silver (13.75% ZnEq) and

1.00 metre of 3.34%, 1.14% copper, 24.70 g/t silver (6.21% ZnEq)

BM18-012

intercepted multiple high-grade intercepts of zinc and copper, including:

0.67 metre of 12.10% zinc, 0.64% copper, 16.00 g/t silver (13.75% ZnEq),

3.16 metres of 1.00% zinc, 1.24% copper, 34.16 g/t silver (4.27% ZnEq)

0.99 metre of 7.37% zinc, 0.43% copper, 19.17 g/t silver (8.69% ZnEq)

POLYMETALLIC ZONES

Diamond drill holes BM18-017, BM18-018, BM18-019 tested the polymetallic zone and encountered extensive mineralization in all three holes.

BM18-019 encountered of 6.37 metres of 12.53% zinc, 0.70% copper and 42.03 g/t silver (14.97% ZnEq).

BM18-017 intercepted multiple zones of high grade mineralization including:

5.40 metres grading 6.35% zinc, 0.68% copper, 63.09 g/t silver (9.39% ZnEq) and,

4.00 metres of 8.11% zinc, 0.47% copper, 72.62g/t silver (11.06% ZnEq)

BM18-018 intercepted 1.80 metres of 11.89% zinc, 1.09% copper, 67.18 g/t silver, (15.82% ZnEq)

PAD C

Pad C was set up to test the southern down dip portion of the Deposit and add definition between widely spaced previous drill holes. A total of eight diamond drill holes were completed from this pad.

DEPOSIT DOWN DIP INFILL

Holes BM18-001, BM18-002, BM18-007, BM18-008, BM18-009 infilled the potential down dip extension of known mineralization in the area previously identified during the 2017 diamond drill program.

As predicted in the geological model and confirmed by drilling, the continuity and high-grade nature of the mineralization continues to be demonstrated to depth. Specifically, drilling confirmed that the mineralization encountered at 950 metres down dip in the 2017 drilling appears contiguous with the main Deposit.

BM18-008 focused on a high grade mineralized corridor identified in the geological model and successfully confirmed its down dip extent by intersecting 2.61 metres grading 10.95% zinc and 0.52% copper, 11.86 g/t silver (12.26% ZnEq)

BM18-009 intersected 10.78 metres grading 1.58% zinc, 0.48% copper, 12.75 g/t silver (2.83% ZnEq) which included high grade intercepts of 1.56 metres of 1.85% zinc, 1.41% copper, 37.11 g/t silver (5.52% ZnEq) and 1.68 metres of 3.14% zinc, 0.85% copper, 22.71 g/t silver (5.38% ZnEq).

High grade intercepts encountered in BM17-007 include 0.36 metre of 10.90% zinc, 0.63% copper, 14.30 g/t silver (12.50% ZnEq) and 0.40 metre 7.24% zinc, 0.06% copper, 9.28g/t silver (7.57% ZnEq).

DEPOSIT SOUTHERN LATERAL EXTENT

Diamond drill holes, BM18-003, BM18-004 and BM18-005 were drilled to test the lateral extent of the Deposit to the south. While all holes intersected mineralization, results currently suggest the limit of the Deposit is defined in this area.

Mr. Kent Pearson, CEO stated, "We are excited about the results of this drill program, particularly the success in extending the Brabant-McKenzie deposit's mineralization to depth. Additionally, we continue to be encouraged by the overall continuity and confirmation of the deposit's high-grade nature. The results of this program provide important information to further our understanding of the deposit and indicate the presence of potential additional resources adjacent to those already known. Furthermore, additional diamond drill targets continue to be identified and show the deposit has further upside potential. The Company plans to provide an updated resource estimate for the Deposit using the results from the completed winter and proposed summer exploration programs as well as from further historical data compilation, geological modelling and interpretation."

QA/QC

The core was logged and split in a secured core logging facility. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed in security sealed bags and shipped directly to the Saskatchewan Research Council Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for assay analysis. SRC used the ICP3 Base Metal Exploration Package for analysis. Check assays were undertaken by ALS Labs located in Vancouver B.C. Assay results for both methods were acceptable. SRC and ALS are independent of the Company. Both SRC and ALS are ISO17025 accredited.

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed and approved by Kent Pearson, P. Geo., and Finley Bakker P. Geo., and are qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Bakker is an independent consultant to Murchison Minerals Ltd. and the Brabant-McKenzie project. Mr. Pearson is President and Chief Executive Officer of Murchison Minerals Ltd.

About the Brabant-McKenzie Project

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 km Northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately 3 km from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via Provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease which hosts the Deposit and an additional 15 mineral claims totaling 7,031 hectares which cover approximately 18 km of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

The Brabant-McKenzie Deposit hosts an indicated resource of 1.5 million tonnes grading 7.46% Zn, 0.70% Cu, 0.39% Pb, 31.16 g/t Ag, 10.09% ZnEq and an inferred resource of 4.5 million tonnes grading 5.99% Zn, 0.62% Cu, 0.39% Pb, 19.39 g/t Ag, 7.99% ZnEq as disclosed in the report dated November 25, 2017 and filed on SEDAR on March 13, 2018.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd.

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper project in North-Central Saskatchewan. The Company also has the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt project in Quebec and gold projects in the Pickle Lake area of northwestern Ontario.

Additional information about Murchison Minerals and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

