Great Atlantic Collects Sample for Preliminary Tungsten Sorting Studies on Its 100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce it has collected a bench scale metallurgical sample of tungsten bearing vein material from its South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in east-central Newfoundland. The sample will be processed utilizing ore sorting technologies to evaluate the viability of such technologies for processing the tungsten bearing veins on the Property. The Property hosts tungsten mineralization in multiple areas, including high grade pegmatite veins in the area of two quarries in the northern region of the Property. Previous grab samples collected by Great Atlantic from the two quarries exceeded 1% WO3 with some samples exceeding 5% WO3 (News Release of November 19, 2015).

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in the northern region of the property including at a quarry referred to as the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry. The veins were first reported in the area of these quarries during the 1980s. Great Atlantic confirmed high grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in rubble and bedrock at the two quarries during 2015 (News Release of November 19, 2015). Eleven rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3 (W % x 1.26 equals WO3%). A 20 cm long channel sample along a 15cm wide vein in the small quarry returned 2.96% WO3 while a grab sample from a 0.25 meter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% WO3.

Great Atlantic recently collected a bench scale sample of tungsten bearing vein material from the South Quarry for preliminary metallurgical studies. The sample will be processed utilizing ore sorting technologies to evaluate the viability of such technologies for processing the tungsten bearing veins on the Property. Great Atlantic is currently discussing ore sorting options with various processing companies.

Tungsten Bearing Pegmatite Veins at South Quarry

A qualified person verified the 2015 sample data. The qualified person supervised the 2015 sampling. The 2015 samples (and lab-inserted blank, duplicate and standard samples) were analyzed at ALS Minerals in Sudbury, Ontario (ALS Minerals is independent of Great Atlantic Resources). Tungsten analysis was by lithium metaborate fusion followed by acid dissolution and ICP-MS analysis with some samples re-analyzed by XRF.

South Quarry

Tungsten bearing vein cutting metasediment rubble at South Quarry

The company is also planning diamond drilling during 2018 on the South Quarry Property. The Company has received a permit to drill five holes in the northern region of the Property in an area where 2016 trenching exposed tungsten bearing veins.

The South Quarry Property covers an area of 3,600 hectares. Access to the property is excellent with a paved road transecting the property.

Christopher R. Anderson, President, CEO and Director, stated, “Mr. Martin and Myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company.

Currently Great Atlantic has two Joint Venture partners and we would be happy to welcome a third to assist in advancing the South Quarry Tungsten Project.”

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

