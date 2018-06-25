Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ultra Lithium Commences Geophysical Survey at Laguna Verde Brine Lithium Property in Argentina

15:00 Uhr

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V:ULI) (“ULI” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced ground geophysical surveys at its Laguna Verde brine lithium property in Argentina. The Company contracted Beijing Explo-Tech and Engineering Co., Ltd. (BETEC), a specialty geophysical survey company from China to complete Gravity and Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys on the three brine properties. The BETEC technical team has already completed the survey layout in the Laguna Verde discovery zone.

Dr. Weiguo Lang, CEO of Ultra Lithium, stated, “This is the first milestone in understanding ULI’s lithium brine resource potential. Once the Laguna Verde geophysical survey is finished, we will begin to prepare for the drilling program while the geophysical team gets ready to start work on the remaining survey areas at the Amelia property in Salar Antofalla and the La Borita property. We will provide survey progress updates in the coming weeks.”

Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as Vice President Exploration of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Kiki Smith”

Kiki Smith, CFO

About Ultra Lithium Inc.
Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium assets. The Company currently holds five brine lithium properties in Argentina, and one hard rock spodumene type lithium property at the Georgia Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Facsimile: 604 909-4682
Email: kiki@ultralithium.com
Website: www.ultralithium.com
or view the Company’s filings at www.SEDAR.com.


Ultra Lithium Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.ultralithium.com


