APEX Geoscience Conducts Bayhorse Silver Mine Site Visit, Oregon, USA, and Commences National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports that M. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd, ("APEX") along with Dr. G.E. Ray, P.Geol., have conducted a site visit to the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA, as part of the preparation of an updated, Independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") on the Mine.

The preparation of the Report will focus on;

Incorporating all the historic drilling and sampling locations, assays, underground workings/structures/surveying, and geology, along with the new underground workings/sampling/assay locations, into a comprehensive mine development data base and working 3D geological model of the mineralized zone in order to calculate an initial silver resource for the project. Review all the metallurgical testing conducted by the Company since it acquired the Property, to provide a comparison between the Ore-Sorter, Dense Media and gravity upgrading procedures, and; Provide an analysis of the improved separation and recovery of mineralized from non-mineralized material and its effect on silver grades for material to be shipped following the current operational changes to dry processing with the Steinert Ore-Sorter in mid-March, 2018.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill, Exploration Manager Dr. Clay Conway, P.Geol., and Operations Manager Levi Duncan provided on-site support during the site visit, in particular outlining what work had been done since the issuance of the 2014 National Instrument 43-101 Report.

The Company anticipates completion and filing of the new Technical Report within the next 4 to 6 weeks.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. The technical content of this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and has been approved by Dr Stewart Jackson, P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

