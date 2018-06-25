Regulus Resources, Drilling In Peru, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - John Black, CEO of Regulus Resources Inc. speaks on the company's acquired AntaKori project in Peru.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/regulus-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Regulus Resources Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of June 25 — July 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Regulus Resources Inc. (TSXV: REG)

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team, with a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration properties located in North and South America. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts an inferred resource of 294.8 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag based upon 17,950 m of drilling by previous operators (see Southern Legacy Minerals press release of July 3rd, 2012 - Southern Legacy Minerals and the Company entered into a business arrangement in 2014 and kept the name Regulus Resources Inc.). Mineralization remains open in most directions and drilling is currently underway to confirm and increase the size of the resource.

www.regulusresources.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV — Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com