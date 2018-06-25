Nautilus Minerals Inc. AGM Voting Results

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 - Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSX:NUS) (OTC:NUSMF) (Nasdaq Intl Designation) (the "Company" or "Nautilus) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Vancouver, British Columbia, at which 76.4% of the issued shares were represented. Shareholders voted strongly in favour of all resolutions brought before them.

The Company provides the following report on the voting results of the matters considered at the AGM, the particulars of which are set out in more detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 8, 2018 and filed on SEDAR on May 16, 2018:

Election of Directors: Tariq Al Barwani, Dr. Mohammed Al Barwani, John McCoach, Jonathan Whitworth and Jay Layman were elected as Directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorised to fix their remuneration.

Issuance of Warrants to Insider: Disinterested shareholders approved the issuance by the Company to Deep Sea Mining Finance Ltd. (the "Lender") of an aggregate of up to 146,048,110 share purchase warrants of the Company in connection with loans provided by the Lender to the Company.

Exercise Price of Warrants issued to Insider: Disinterested shareholders approved: (i) an amendment to the exercise price of 25,343,641 existing share purchase warrants of the Company held by the Lender to C$0.17 per share; and (ii) a C$0.17 exercise price in respect of up to 92,139,178 additional warrants issuable to the Lender in connection with loans provided by the Lender to the Company.

The proxy results of voting in respect of the directors were as follows:

Director Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Tariq Al Barwani 430,581,979 93.60% 29,425,886 6.40% Mohammed Al Barwani 430,362,044 93.56% 29,645,821 6.44% John McCoach 459,168,544 99.82% 839,321 0.18% Jay Layman 459,109,222 99.80% 898,643 0.20% Jonathan Whitworth 459,160,660 99.82% 847,205 0.18%

About Nautilus Minerals Inc.

Nautilus is the first company to explore the ocean floor for polymetallic seafloor massive sulphide deposits. Nautilus was granted the first mining lease for such deposits at the prospect known as Solwara 1, in the territorial waters of Papua New Guinea, where it is aiming to produce copper, gold and silver. The Company has also been granted its environmental permit for this site.



Nautilus also holds highly prospective exploration acreage in the western Pacific (granted and under application), as well as in international waters in the Central Pacific.



A Canadian registered company, Nautilus is listed on the TSX:NUS stock exchange and is also a member of the Nasdaq International Designation program. Its corporate office is in Brisbane, Australia. Its major shareholders include MB Holding Company LLC, an Oman based group with interests in mining, oil & gas, which holds a 30.4% interest and Metalloinvest, the largest iron ore producer in Europe and the CIS, which has a 19.2% holding (each on a non-diluted basis, excluding loan shares outstanding under the Company’s share loan plan).

