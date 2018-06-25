Geologix Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation and Name Change to ValOro Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geologix Explorations Inc. (TSX-V:GIX) (“Geologix” or the “Company”) announces that, effective at the market opening on Thursday, June 28, 2018, Geologix will change its name to ValOro Resources Inc. (“ValOro”) and its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange using the new symbol VRO on a consolidated basis of one (1) new share for ten (10) existing shares. The share consolidation was approved at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2018 with 85.3% of the votes cast in favour. In connection with these changes, Letters of Transmittal will be mailed to shareholders providing instructions on the exchange of Geologix share certificates for post-consolidated ValOro share certificates.



Following the consolidation, the Company will have approximately 21,720,447 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued. Instead, all resulting fractional shares of less than one-half will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, and of one-half or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options and warrants will be adjusted on the same (10:1) basis entitling holders to purchase 1,946,000 and 1,912,263 post-consolidation shares, respectively, with proportionate increases being made to their exercise prices.

The Company’s new CUSIP number will be 92026G101 and ISIN will be CA92026G1019.

About Geologix Explorations Inc.

Geologix is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource opportunities with the potential to host profitable mining operations. The Company's primary focus is the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Kiran Patankar

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-694-1742

Email: kpatankar@geologix.ca

Website: www.geologix.ca

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

