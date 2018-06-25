Torq Corrects Typo in May 8, 2018 News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ) (OTCQX:TRBMF) (“Torq” or the “Company”) would like to make a correction to a news release that was issued on May 8, 2018 titled, ‘Torq Obtains Right to Acquire the West Mercur Gold Project.’ In the first paragraph of the news release the Company states, ‘The project consists of approximately 43,000 hectares of mineral rights in western Utah,’ however, the correct size of the acquisition is 4,300 hectares. Torq Resources apologizes for this typo and would like to thank shareholders for their understanding.



On Behalf of the Board,

Michael Kosowan

Director, President & CEO

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0500 or natasha.frakes@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources:

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company’s management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Its initial asset is a 120,000-hectare land package in Newfoundland, Canada, an emerging gold jurisdiction. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

