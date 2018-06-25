IAMGOLD to Host Investor Day

TORONTO, June 25, 2018 /CNW/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced that it will host an investor day on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 to discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A live webcast and presentation materials will be accessible on IAMGOLD's website, www.iamgold.com. The live webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Webcast Details (Presentation and Audio)

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/iamgold20180626.html

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

For further information please contact:

Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.

Tel: (416) 360-4743 Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Laura Young, Director, Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp.

Tel: (416) 933-4952 Mobile: (416) 670-3815



Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGold Corp. Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999 info@iamgold.com

