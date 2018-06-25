San Marco Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Marco Resources Inc. (TSX-V:SMN) ("San Marco" or “the Company”) announces that, following its annual general meeting on June 1st, 2018, it has granted options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 2,150,000 shares at a price of $0.185 per share for five years. The options vest, as to 25% each, on granting and on the next three, six and nine months.



About San Marco

San Marco Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of promising projects in mining-friendly Mexico, including the Chunibas, 1068, Espiritu SMR, La Caridad Este Projects in Sonora State.

San Marco actively pursues a strategic project generation program focused on high-caliber, low acquisition cost opportunities in northwestern Mexico. The Company has a committed management team with extensive experience in Mexico and a proven track record of building shareholder value.

