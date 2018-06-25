San Marco Resources Inc.: Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, June 25, 2018 - San Marco Resources Inc. (TSX-V:SMN) ("San Marco" or “the Company”) announces that, following its annual general meeting on June 1st, 2018, it has granted options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 2,150,000 shares at a price of $0.185 per share for five years. The options vest, as to 25% each, on granting and on the next three, six and nine months.
About San Marco
San Marco Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of promising projects in mining-friendly Mexico, including the Chunibas, 1068, Espiritu SMR, La Caridad Este Projects in Sonora State.
San Marco actively pursues a strategic project generation program focused on high-caliber, low acquisition cost opportunities in northwestern Mexico. The Company has a committed management team with extensive experience in Mexico and a proven track record of building shareholder value.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Christian Grijalva, B.Sc., CEO
For further information, contact: Nancy Curry info@sanmarcocorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
