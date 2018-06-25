Meryllion Resources Corp., Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Meryllion Resources Corp. (CSE: MYR), ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") announced today that it had entered into a shares for debt settlement pursuant to which the Corporation has issued Three Million Six Hundred Thousand ("3,600,000") Common Shares at a deemed price of Two and a Half Cents ("$0.025") CDN per Common Share to settle Ninety Thousand Dollars ("$90,000.00") CDN in debt owed to three creditors.

