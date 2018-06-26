Sphinx Engages FronTier Flex Marketing

MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec (FSCwire) - Sphinx Resources Ltd. (“Sphinx” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: SFX) is pleased to announce it has engaged FronTier Flex Marketing (“FronTier”). FronTier is an investor relations and marketing group with a home office in Toronto, Canada. FronTier will assist the Corporation by increasing market awareness for the Corporation using a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the Corporation with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels.

Under the terms of the engagement, FronTier has been retained for a 12-month period at $87,000 (plus applicable sales tax) plus direct expenses. The Corporation will also grant 300,000 stock options to FronTier at an exercise price of $0.10 expiring 10 years from the date of grant. The agreement with Frontier Flex is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Québec and Sphinx

Quebec has established itself as one of the world’s most attractive mining jurisdictions, ranking 6th globally (Fraser Institute press release, February 28 2017). The Quebec government has created market confidence by following a proactive approach to mining policy. Quebec’s mining sector has also been encouraged by the clarity and certainty of the legal and regulatory framework adopted by its government. Sphinx is engaged in the generation and acquisition of exploration projects in Québec.

For further information, please consult Sphinx’s website or contact:

Normand Champigny

President and Chief Executive Officer

514.979.4746

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Sphinx's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Sphinx from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

