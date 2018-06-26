Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Environmental Review Document Submitted for Yangibana Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) ("Hastings" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the Environmental Review Document (ERD) for the Yangibana Project has been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Western Australia.The lodgement achieves a significant milestone in the Yangibana Project approvals process, and the document confirms that the project can meet the scope of work outlined in the EPA approved environmental scoping document.Charles Lew, Executive Chairman, commented "lodging the ERD marks a further important milestone in developing the Yangibana Project as a high grade NdPr rare earths production mine.It is a comprehensive document dealing with environmental, economic and social issues relating to the Yangibana processing and mining operations. Hastings is committed to managing the Yangibana Project in a socially acceptable and environmentally responsible manner."A thorough understanding of the surrounding environment and the project's environmental impacts has been achieved with detailed studies of:o Flora and vegetationo Fauna, including vertebrates, short range endemic fauna and subterranean faunao Groundwater and Surface Watero Waste characterisation including radionuclide assessmentso Soilso Baseline radiation assessment (air, soil, water)o Air quality, including dusto Heritage valuesThe ERD demonstrates how any potential impacts from the project that may have been highlighted by the various studies can be managed by Hastings.One of the key findings of the studies is that the naturally occurring radioactive material can be largely removed from the ore through processing and is retained on-site in Western Australia. As such, the Mixed Rare Earths Carbonate (MREC) is not subject to regulatory requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Transport Regulations and can be transported as general freight cargo using existing logistics operators and ports.Tailings waste will be retained on site in permanent tailing storage facilities. Modelling shows the facilities can be rehabilitated at closure to be below the areas naturally occurring radiation levels.The EPA will now review the ERD and provide feedback to Hastings prior to the document being released for a four-week public review period.





Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is currently developing a rare earths mine and processing plant at Yangibana in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The processing plant is anticipated to commence production of MREC in late 2019. Hastings has completed both beneficiation and hydrometallurgy pilot plants, in the process producing MREC samples which are high in neodymium and praseodymium content. These are critical materials for the production of permanent magnets and other technology applications. The MREC will be capable of being further separated and refined to produce a number of individual rare earth oxides outside of Australia. Hastings estimates an annual production quantity of 15,000 tonnes of MREC which it will sell to offtake partners globally.





Charles Lew Executive Chairman T: +65-9790-9008 Stefan Wolmarans Chief Operating Officer T: +61-9078-7674