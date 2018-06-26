Standard Lithium Names 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SLL) (FRA:S5L) is pleased to announce that 5W Public Relations, one of the top 10 independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named PR Agency of Record for the Company.



“There is so much opportunity to showcase value within the lithium space,” said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5W Public Relations. “We are excited to be working with Standard Lithium’s team to help expand the Company’s profile among investors, while also educating the general public on lithium’s prominence and significance in our current landscape.”

Standard Lithium is leading the next generation of lithium project developers by focusing on brownfield, operating large-scale US-based projects. When dealing with a critical mineral that is in high demand such as lithium, the Company is focused on managing risk, staying ahead of geographic and political regulatory measures and implementing the right extraction and processing technology to better streamline all projects— from the selection stage all the way to the actual extraction.

“5W has built a reputation for delivering results and building brand profiles that align with a client’s objectives,” says Robert Mintak, CEO of Standard Lithium. “We have full confidence in their team’s ability to broaden our audience and highlight our unique approach to project development that sets us apart and positions Standard Lithium as a leader in the sector.”

The engagement of 5W Public Relations is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreement with 5W provides for a minimum term of six months, at a rate of US$12,500 per month. This rate will increase by seven percent after an initial twelve-month term. The agreement may be terminated upon thirty days notice following completion of the minimum term.

About Standard Lithium

Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale brownfield domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills and modern brine processing technologies. The Company's flagship project is in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of commercial viability of lithium extraction from 150,000+ acres of permitted brine operations and also the resource development of 30,000+ acres of separate brine leases, both located in the Smackover Formation. It is also engaged in the exploration and resource development of approximately 45,000 acres at the Bristol and Cadiz Dry Lake Lithium Projects located in the Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County, California. All of Standard Lithium's Project areas have significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and already permitted brine extraction and processing operations.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 145 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communications.

For further information, contact Anthony Alvaro at (604) 240 4793

On behalf of the Board,

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Standard Lithium Ltd.

Suite 835, 1100 Melville Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 4A6

