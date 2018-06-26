Mr. R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus, LLB, appointed as “M&A” Advisor to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V: DBV, OTC: DBLVF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart (Tookie) Angus has been appointed as Mergers and Acquisitions (“M&A”) Advisor to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 26, 2018. Mr. Angus brings over 40 years experience in M & A, structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures.

R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus, LLB, Biography;

Mr. Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chair of San Marco Resources Inc., K92 Mining Inc., and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He was formerly Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited, he was a Director of First Quantum Minerals until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resources Corporation until its takeover by Brazil’s CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned June 30, 2017 as Chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals.

About Doubleview:

Doubleview, a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4].

On 19/June/2018 Doubleview signed a definitive Option Agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Hat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project Option Agreement with Hudbay:

Hudbay has the option of

Spending $25 million on exploration and delivering a mineral resource estimate to earn a 51% interest in the Hat Project; Spending further $15 million on exploration and completing a pre-feasibility study to earn a cumulative 55% interest; and Spending all amounts required to complete a feasibility study to earn a cumulative 65% interest in the Hat Project.

For more details please refer to the News Release of the company on 19/June/2018.

Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

