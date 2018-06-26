Titan Mining Announces Election of Award-Winning Explorers Donald R. Taylor and Robert Wares to its Board of Directors and 2018 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corp. (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces the election of Donald R. Taylor and Robert Wares to its Board of Directors, and reports a summary of the results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”).



Mr. Taylor is the Chief Operating Officer of Arizona Mining Inc., and recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s (“PDAC”) 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award for the 2014 discovery of the Taylor lead-zinc-silver deposit in Arizona. He has 30 years of mineral exploration experience with precious and base metals on five continents, taking projects from exploration to mine development. He has worked extensively for large and small cap companies, including BHP Minerals, Bear Creek Mining, American Copper and Nickel, Doe Run Resources and Westmont Mining Company. Mr. Taylor is a Licensed Professional Geologist in several eastern and western states and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science degree from the University of Missouri at Rolla.

Mr. Wares is the Executive Vice President of Exploration and Resource Development for Osisko Mining Inc. and co-winner of the PDAC’s 2007 “Prospector of the Year Award” for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic gold deposit in Quebec. He has 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and research, and was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of NioGold Mining Corp., Director of Arizona Mining Inc. and Director and Audit Committee member of Augusta Resource Corp.. Mr. Wares is a Professional Geologist and has a Bachelor of Science degree and an Honorary Doctorate in Earth Sciences from McGill University.

Richard Warke stated, “We have significantly enhanced the technical expertise on our board with two global leaders in exploration, both of whom have found and advanced world-class deposits. Their leadership will be instrumental to Titan as we execute our plan to find high-grade orebodies in the highly-prospective district around the Empire State Mine. We welcome both Don and Bob to our team.”

The Titan Board of Directors is now comprised of Richard W. Warke (Chairman, President and CEO), Purni Parikh, Lenard Boggio, Gregory Clark, George Pataki, Robert Wares and Donald R. Taylor.

A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors at the Company’s AGM is provided below:

Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Name of Nominee Number % Number % Number % Richard W. Warke 68,871,262 100% - - - - Purni Parikh 65,790,262 95.50% - - 3,101,000 4.50% Lenard Boggio 68,891,262 100% - - - - Gregory Clark 68,857,462 99.95% - - 33,800 0.05% George Pataki 68,862,462 99.96% - - 28,800 0.04% Robert Wares 65,761,462 95.46% - - 3,129,800 4.54% Donald R. Taylor 68,891,262 100% - - - -

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, the adoption of the Company’s stock option plan, the adoption of the Company’s restricted share unit plan and the advance notice policy.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is a Canadian-based zinc exploration and development company which has as its principal asset the Empire State Mine in the State of New York. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jerrold Annett – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 207 | Email: jannett@titanminingcorp.com

Jacqueline Allison – Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

Telephone: 416-366-5678 Ext. 205 | Email: jallison@titanminingcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, use of proceeds or timing of events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and other sections of the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, available at www.sedar.com. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the securities described herein and it is an offence to claim otherwise. Titan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.