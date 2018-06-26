StrikePoint Gold Inc. Begins Exploration Work on Yukon "Seven Wonders" Trend

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce the start of field operations on their Yukon portfolio of properties, specifically the PDM, Golden-Oly and Nordic Properties.

The delineation of the Seven Wonders Trend in 2017 was a significant positive step in our understanding of the the Yukon portfolio, with the potential to host several large mineralized systems relatively close to highway and other infrastructure.

The Seven Wonders

This collection of three properties, now collectively termed the "Seven Wonders," exhibited high levels of exploration potential during the 2017 season. The core of the 78-km long trend contains seven buried or partially exhumed intrusions that appear to be copper-rich in the west and becoming more gold-dominated in the east.





Image 1: Seven Wonders Trend



To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/35454_Golden_OlyLoc3.jpg

Highlights from the 2017 program include:

Surface grab samples at PDM returned grades of up to 9.8g/t gold, 2.8% copper and 245g/t silver in 2017.

Samples collected from an area of sheeted veins within intrusive material with visible copper mineralization, including native copper.

Historical samples up to 19g/t gold occur about 2 kilometers northeast of the Babylon intrusive along an as yet untested gossanous ridgeline.

The Colossus target on the Golden-Oly property returned assays up to 10.65g/t gold, 364g/t silver and 0.52% copper.

Airborne geophysics shows seven of these buried intrusions along a west-southwest to east-northeast bearing.

The 2018 Exploration Plan

An exploration team is currently onsite and has begun mapping and sampling the PDM property. The focus will be along the previously unexplored gossanous ridgelines radiating out from the Babylon intrusion, connecting the Cu-Au sheeted veins in the granodiorite to the more distal gold-bearing quartz samples seen in 2012. The team will also channel sample in-situ outcrops to test the continuity of copper and gold grades observed within the sheeted vein systems.

Work will also continue at the Colossus target, with an aim to drill test the mineralized contact zone later in the summer. Permitting is in the final review stages with the Yukon Government and is expected to be finalized in July.

Strikepoint has had extensive consultations with local First Nations, communities, government and environmental departments for the during the off-season. We have also engaged Triton Environmental Consultants to create a comprehensive Wildlife Management Plan and Fish Study of the area in preparation for sustainable, ongoing exploration activities within this group of properties.

QA/QC

The Company maintains a rigorous QA/QC program with respect to the preparation, shipping, analysis and checking of all samples and data from the properties. Quality control for field sampling and drill samples at the Company's projects covers the complete chain of custody of samples, including sample handling procedures and analytical-related work, plus the insertion of standard and blank materials. The QA/QC program also includes data verification procedures. ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada (ISO 17025:2005 accreditation), assayed all grab samples from the current field program using fire assay and ICP Mass Spectroscopy methods. Drill samples were processed by Bureau Veritas Labs in Vancouver, Canada (ISO9001:2008 accreditation).

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Andy Randell, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration of StrikePoint Gold. Mr. Randell is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

