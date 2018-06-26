Breakfast Technical Briefing on CF Industries Holdings and Three Other Additional Agricultural Chemicals Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: RKDA, IPI, and MBII

Today, WallStEquities.com covers Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI), and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII). These stocks belong to the Agricultural Chemicals industry, which is an important aspect of modern agriculture worldwide. Also known as the agrichemical industry or agrochemical industry, it encompasses the various chemical products used in the agricultural industry.

Arcadia Biosciences

Davis, California headquartered Arcadia Biosciences Inc.'s shares dropped 3.94%, closing Monday's trading session at $8.04. The stock recorded a trading volume of 267,661 shares. The Company's shares are trading 20.35% below their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Arcadia Biosciences, which develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 34.38.

On June 14th, 2018, Arcadia Biosciences announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,392,345 shares of the Company's common stock. The offering was priced at-the-market at a purchase price of $9.93 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $13.83 million.

CF Industries Holdings

On Monday, shares in Deerfield, Illinois headquartered CF Industries Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.37 million shares. The stock declined 2.89%, ending the day at $43.99. The Company's shares have advanced 6.23% in the past month, 17.78% in the previous three months, and 60.26% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.17% and 12.38%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of CF Industries, which manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide, have an RSI of 55.63.



Intrepid Potash

Denver, Colorado-based Intrepid Potash Inc.'s stock finished the day 5.49% lower at $4.30 with a total trading volume of 765,843 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.06% in the previous three months and 86.15% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 6.42%. Additionally, shares of Intrepid Potash, which produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 36.79.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Shares in Davis, California headquartered Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. ended yesterday's session 9.95% lower at $1.72. The stock recorded a trading volume of 579,833 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.58% in the last month and 21.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 24.76% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 48.98.

On June 12th, 2018, Marrone Bio Innovations announced the availability of the biological fungicide, Amplitude™, for the 2018 growing season. This product uses the same active ingredient in the recently announced EPA approval of Stargus™.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities