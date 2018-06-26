Paramount Gold Nevada Appoints John Seaberg as Executive Chairman

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American:PZG) ("Paramount”) announced today that John W. Seaberg has joined its board of directors as Executive Chairman. As a member of Paramount’s executive leadership team Mr. Seaberg will be responsible for Capital Markets.



Outgoing Chairman Rudi Fronk, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Seabridge Gold, said the appointment of Seaberg is an important next step in the evolution of Paramount. “We see Paramount becoming a gold producer and deal-maker in the U.S. gold industry. John’s intimate knowledge of capital markets and the process of generating market value is a critical added component in our plans. We are creating a three-person executive leadership team with the skills to build a larger presence in our industry including our Chief Executive Officer Glen Van Treek, the head of Technical Services responsible for our exploration and development programs, and our Chief Financial Officer Carlo Buffone, responsible for Finance and Compliance,” said Fronk.

“With last month’s successful conclusion of a Preliminary Feasibility Study on our wholly-owned Grassy Mountain Project and the excellent progress we are making in the permitting process, we believe it is time to position Paramount for a more active role in the U.S. gold industry where our NYSE American listing and gold-rich resource base have few rivals among smaller and mid-sized U.S companies,” Fronk continued. “I will remain on the board and look forward to contributing to the next stage of Paramount’s evolution.”

Mr. Seaberg was most recently Senior Vice President, Strategic Relations for Klondex Mines Ltd.. from 2015 to 2018. Klondex, a junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on exploration, development, and production in Nevada, USA, and Manitoba, Canada, was recently acquired by Hecla Mining Company. At Klondex, John was responsible for global investor relations and corporate development initiatives as an acting member of the senior executive team. Prior to Klondex, he was employed for more than 10 years by Newmont Mining Corp., a Fortune 500 company based in Denver, Colorado and the world’s second largest gold producer, where he last held the position of Vice President, Investor Relations. John has an MBA from the University of Denver, Colorado.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 9,300 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a Pre-Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

