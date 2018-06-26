Athabasca Minerals Annual General and Special Meeting Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture:ABM) announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) held on June 25, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta. In conjunction to all resolutions being passed at the AGSM, the Corporation increased the number of board members to five (5) and appointed Robert Beekhuizen to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Beekhuizen was appointed Chief Executive Officer effective June 19, 2017.



Athabasca also announces the creation of two wholly owned subsidiaries; AMI Silica Inc. and Aggregates Marketing Inc.

AMI Silica Inc.

AMI Silica seeks to develop its 100% owned Firebag Frac Sand Project (“Firebag Project”) located north of Fort McMurray. In addition to the Firebag Project, AMI Silica has entered into a letter of intent with a private landowner in the Mayerthorpe, Alberta region for the development of a storage and distribution hub. Additional details on AMI Silica can be viewed at: www.amisilica.com

Aggregates Marketing Inc.

Aggregates Marketing Inc. (“Aggregates Marketing”) brings together integrated market solutions for the aggregates and frac sand industry. Aggregates Marketing is meant to be a one-stop shop to help customers simplify their sourcing of aggregates across multiple supply sources and multiple trucking companies, which provides the customer with the best price combination. Additional details on Aggregates Marketing can be viewed at www.aggregatesmarketing.com.

A full copy of the presentation made at the AGSM is available on the Corporation’s website at www.athabascaminerals.com.

The appointment of Robert Beekhuizen to the Board of Directors is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Athabasca Minerals

The Corporation is a resource company involved in the management, exploration and development of aggregate projects. These activities include contracts works, aggregate pit management, aggregate production and sales from corporate-owned pits, new aggregate development and acquisitions of sand and gravel operations. The Corporation also has industrial mineral land holdings for the purpose of locating and developing sources of industrial minerals and aggregates essential to high growth economic development.

For further Information on Athabasca, please contact:

Dean Stuart

T: 403 617 7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.