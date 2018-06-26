TriMetals Mining Presents at Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF) (the “Company” or “TMI”) will be participating at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference in Holmdel, New Jersey.



Eric Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMI will be available to meet with investors at the conference on June 27 and 28, 2018. In his presentation at 4:10 p.m. ET on Thursday June 28, 2018, he will provide a Company update, including discussing the gold and silver district potential and exploration upside in the massive collapsed caldera environment at the Company’s flagship Gold Springs Project, which straddles Nevada and Utah.

The presentation will be webcast live with a link available on the Company’s website where a PDF of the presentation will also be posted. The link will also provide an archived playback.

About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF) is a growth-focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near-surface Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah, U.S.A.

The Company’s Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under “TMI.B”. Note that the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company other than a collective entitlement to 85% of the net cash after expenses, if any, received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Company’s subsidiary’s arbitration proceeding against Bolivia.

TriMetals Mining Inc. Contact:

Eric Edwards

President & CEO

eedwards@trimetalsmining.com