Skeena Intersects 9.14 g/t Au Over 10.2 Meters at Snip

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX.V: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assays from 11 holes of the Phase II underground drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Snip Gold Project ("Snip") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

The Phase II drilling program totaling 11,000 m is being performed from existing underground infrastructure utilizing two drill rigs. Building upon the data gathered from the 2017 Phase I campaign, the 2018 program is designed to expand newly modelled zones via widely spaced exploratory drill step outs, and further delineate known mineralization in areas of low drilling density. Reference mine sections are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Phase II Drilling Highlights:

5.60 g/t Au over 19.85 m (UG18-091)

13.00 g/t Au over 4.00 m (UG18-091)

72.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m (UG18-091)

11.13 g/t Au over 3.75 m (UG18-092)

6.65 g/t Au over 7.50 m (UG18-092)

9.14 g/t Au over 10.20 m (UG18-093)

Eastern Twin Zone Continues to Evolve

The ongoing Phase II underground delineation drilling program at Snip continues to demonstrate high gold grades and widths of mineralization in the evolving Eastern Twin Zone target as established by 2018 drillholes UG18-091, UG18-092 and UG18-093. Drillhole UG18-091 intersected 8.16 g/t Au over 3.75 m and 7.17 g/t Au over 9.10 m hosted in a larger interval grading 5.60 g/t Au over 19.85 m situated 25 m down-dip of UG18-092 which averaged 6.65 g/t Au over 7.50 m. The continuity and width of the mineralization was further expanded 50 m up-dip of the latter interval by drillhole UG18-093 which intersected 9.14 g/t Au over 10.20 m.

200 Footwall Corridor Geometry Defined

The first series of widely-spaced exploratory drill holes in the newly modelled 200 Footwall Corridor target were all successful in delineating a large structure oriented subparallel to the historically mined Twin Zone which occurs as a strongly altered, dense network of en-echelon veining hosted within a succession of sheared metasediments. The current interpretation based upon the Phase II drilling information is that the gold mineralization occurs within a shallowly plunging zone contained within the larger 200 Footwall structure in the relatively small area currently drilled. The 200 Footwall remains open for expansion both down-dip and down-plunge.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Snip mine and the recently optioned Eskay Creek mine, both acquired from Barrick. In addition, the Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the GJ copper-gold porphyry project.

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Snip Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 10 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

Table 1: Snip Project Phase II length weighted drillhole gold composites:



HOLE-ID FROM (M) TO (M) CORE LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) AREA UG18-083 11.00 12.50 1.50 7.93 130 VEIN EXTENSION UG18-083 14.00 15.50 1.50 9.10 130 VEIN EXTENSION UG18-083 53.00 54.50 1.50 3.42 200 FOOTWALL INCLUDING 54.00 54.50 0.50 7.61 200 FOOTWALL UG18-083 93.70 94.20 0.50 3.45 200 FOOTWALL UG18-084 120.00 121.50 1.50 2.46 200 FOOTWALL UG18-085 126.00 126.50 0.50 4.73 200 FOOTWALL UG18-086 79.50 80.00 0.50 3.37 200 FOOTWALL UG18-087 64.00 64.50 0.50 21.60 200 FOOTWALL UG18-087 74.50 78.00 3.50 6.20 200 FOOTWALL INCLUDING 76.00 77.00 1.00 12.45 200 FOOTWALL UG18-087 98.15 98.65 0.50 6.42 200 FOOTWALL UG18-088 38.00 38.50 0.50 7.00 130 VEIN EXTENSION UG18-088 56.00 56.50 0.50 6.90 130 VEIN EXTENSION UG18-088 112.50 114.00 1.50 7.92 200 FOOTWALL UG18-089 36.50 38.00 1.50 16.15 130 VEIN EXTENSION UG18-089 43.00 43.50 0.50 5.47 130 VEIN EXTENSION UG18-090 53.50 54.15 0.65 2.37 412 CORRIDOR UG18-091 50.50 51.40 0.90 9.75 412 CORRIDOR UG18-091 53.40 54.90 1.50 8.39 412 CORRIDOR INCLUDING 53.90 54.40 0.50 15.45 412 CORRIDOR UG18-091 59.15 79.00 19.85 5.60 EASTERN TWIN INCLUDING 59.15 62.90 3.75 8.16 EASTERN TWIN INCLUDING 62.40 62.90 0.50 37.40 EASTERN TWIN AND 67.40 76.50 9.10 7.17 EASTERN TWIN INCLUDING 67.40 68.10 0.70 11.25 EASTERN TWIN AND 68.60 69.10 0.50 15.40 EASTERN TWIN AND 69.10 69.60 0.50 11.00 EASTERN TWIN AND 70.60 71.15 0.55 18.10 EASTERN TWIN AND 75.00 76.50 1.50 15.35 EASTERN TWIN UG18-091 91.00 95.00 4.00 13.00 HW EASTERN TWIN UG18-091 92.50 93.00 0.50 72.00 HW EASTERN TWIN UG18-092 56.00 56.50 0.50 7.22 412 CORRIDOR UG18-092 74.00 81.50 7.50 6.65 EASTERN TWIN INCLUDING 76.50 80.25 3.75 11.13 EASTERN TWIN INCLUDING 77.00 77.50 0.50 11.85 EASTERN TWIN AND 77.50 78.00 0.50 22.50 EASTERN TWIN AND 78.00 78.50 0.50 19.70 EASTERN TWIN UG18-092 98.00 99.00 1.00 8.17 HW EASTERN TWIN UG18-092 110.70 111.20 0.50 17.00 HW EASTERN TWIN UG18-092 115.00 115.50 0.50 14.30 HW EASTERN TWIN UG18-093 90.80 101.00 10.20 9.14 EASTERN TWIN INCLUDING 96.00 96.50 0.50 50.70 EASTERN TWIN AND 97.00 98.00 1.00 38.10 EASTERN TWIN

True widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available therefore core lengths are reported. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Table 2: Mine grid Phase II underground drillhole locations and orientations.

HOLE-ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION LENGTH (M) AZIMUTH DIP UG18-083 4627.7 2224.2 379.8 206.0 44.0 -25.7 UG18-084 4784.1 2193.4 415.6 205.9 351.0 -25.0 UG18-085 4627.1 2224.1 381.9 370.3 34.8 28.4 UG18-086 4624.9 2225.1 381.2 217.6 336.1 9.6 UG18-087 4625.8 2225.1 381.1 224.1 355.9 9.6 UG18-088 4601.0 2159.2 377.7 202.7 356.8 -55.0 UG18-089 4601.0 2160.1 377.9 203.0 356.2 -31.4 UG18-090 4849.2 2308.8 572.4 70.1 176.0 5.0 UG18-091 4849.0 2308.4 573.4 231.6 180.0 20.0 UG18-092 4849.0 2309.0 574.0 140.2 180.0 36.0 UG18-093 4849.0 2310.4 574.7 106.1 180.0 65.0

