LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Gold Group has undertaken corporate sponsorship and communications of the 2018 Dick Morris Speaking Series. The tour launched in Midland/Odessa Texas on June 21, 2018.

Dick Morris, former White House Advisor, best selling author, syndicated New York Post columnist and political strategist and prognosticator will engage in a speaking series discussing the 2018 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election and various political and economic matters relevant to the areas in which he is speaking.

The Patriot Gold will also take part in the speaking series outlining various successful investment and retirement protection strategies used by thousands of their clients across the country.

Interested parties are invited to call Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) to begin a free, comprehensive evaluation of the firm's gold and silver-backed IRA portfolios.

Patriot Gold Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2017 by Consumer Affairs and rated 5 stars by TrustPilot. Patriot Gold Group is a proud member of the Business Consumer Alliance.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patriot-gold-group-set-to-sponsor-dick-morris-speaking-series-300671992.html

SOURCE Patriot Gold Group