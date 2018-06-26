Saville Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Covette Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Quebec

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv: SRE, FSE: S0J) ("Saville" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in the Covette nickel-copper-cobalt property (the “property”), consisting of 65 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,370 ha, located in the James Bay Region in the Province of Quebec (see news release dated November 27, 2017).

The Property

The Property is located approximately 190 km east of Radisson and 10 km north of the all-weather Trans-Taiga road and adjacent LG-3 transmission line. The claim area consists of 65 contiguous claims, encompassing an area of approximately 3,370 ha (~34 km²). A property map can be found at: http://savilleres.com/Covette-Property-Map-1.pdf

In late 2016, a 1402 line-km Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey was completed over the Covette Property by Geotech Ltd., of Aurora, Ontario. It identified several high priority electromagnetic (EM) conductors coincident with strong and distinct magnetic high anomalies, as well a broad and large coincident EM and magnetic high anomaly. These areas are considered prospective for base and precious metal targets.

Geologically, a greenstone belt underlies the region, comprised of various mafic to ultramafic rock units considered prospective for base and precious metals (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-Au-Ag), as well as pegmatite hosted rare metals (Li-Ta). Komatiites have also been described in the region with such rock types known to host significant Ni-Cu massive sulphide deposits at other localities globally, adding further to the prospective nature of the region.

Historically, the Property area has been subject to only limited exploration, which focused primarily on prospecting and sampling. Outcrop exposure in the area is limited. Historic sampling results include the pegmatite/amphibolite Clothilde Showing where 4.7% Mo, 0.73% Bi, 0.09% Pb, and 6.0 g/t Ag, as well as 1.2 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu were returned from two grab samples, respectively.

A ground prospecting program was completed in Q3-2017 which yielded samples returning assays of 0.18 nickel, 0.09% copper, and 87 ppm cobalt. The ground work and surface sampling was not sufficient to explain the source of the VTEM anomalies, and collectively, appear to indicate a source at depth.

The company plans to initiate a follow up ground-based exploration program in summer 2018.

In consideration for the 100% interest in the Property, the Company paid $350,000 which represented a repayment of the vendors actual costs associated with work undertaken plus an additional amount of approximately $15,000 as the estimated legal and other costs related to the transfer and re-registration of the Property. The Property was acquired from Zimtu Capital Corp.

National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report

The Company has completed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on Covette nickel-copper-cobalt property prepared by Edward Lyons, P.Geo. of Tekhne Research Inc. The report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Report recommends a Phase 1 work program that will focus on detailed geological mapping and surface sampling of areas confirmed in having high conductivity by the 2016 VTEM survey; detailed sampling of the several types of sulphide types (dissemination, veins) and petrographic studies to determine the mineralogy; channel sampling to determine the bulk grades in showings; and design and execution appropriate geophysical surveys to test extension of the showings and well as determine property-wide prospection methods.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Edward Lyons, P.Geo., Saville’s technical advisor on the Covette Property as well as a Qualified Person.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces the appointment of Nick Rodway to the Board of Directors. Mr. Rodway is a registered Professional Geologist, with a Bachelor of Science in geology from Memorial University. Nick Rodway has previously played a strategic role in assisting with project targeting and acquisitions. He is also a director of King’s Bay Resources Corp.

Steven Chen (Chen Steven Man Fai) has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Chen for his service over the years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company may not raise sufficient funds to carry out its plans, changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on current data that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, that the minerals on the property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine cannot be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

