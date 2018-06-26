Kivalliq Announces Timing of Shares Trading on a Consolidated Basis and Name Change to ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V:VO)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kivalliq Energy Corporation (TSX-V:KIV) (“Kivalliq” or “the Company”) today announced that on June 28, 2018, the Company’s name will be officially changed to ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”) and that ValOre’s shares will trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol (“VO”) on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation shares for one (1) post consolidation share (the “Consolidation”). See Kivalliq news release on June 13, 2018 for more details on ValOre’s new corporate structure: http://kivalliqenergy.com/news/2018/index.php?content_id=344



ValOre is currently reviewing several potential financing alternatives in order to take advantage of the Company’s improved capital structure post-Consolidation and will make appropriate disclosure as required.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V:VO) is led by industry experts with an impressive track record of relevant commercial successes and an enduring drive to add significant value to metals and mining projects globally and across the commodities spectrum. Currently, ValOre’s projects host high-value uranium, precious and base metals, and ValOre is on the hunt to acquire additional under-valued metals and mining projects. ValOre’s team aims to maximize success by deploying capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

ValOre’s board and management has a proven track record of mineral discovery, project management and development, physical commodity transactions, and financing and M&A success. Prerequisites for any project acquisition include employing high caliber professionals with relevant regional experience and engaging local stakeholders to maximize the project benefits for all. Complementing significant geological experience, ValOre’s team brings a solid understanding of capital markets and the precious, energy and base metals sectors.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V:VO)

For further information about, ValOre Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.kivalliqenergy.com, and as at June 28, 2018, www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations toll free at 1.888.331.2269, at 604.646.4527, or by email at info@kivalliqenergy.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a member of the Discovery Group of Companies, for more information please visit www.discoverygroup.ca.



