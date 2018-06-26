Northern Shield Completes First Phase of Exploration at Shot Rock Gold Project, Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, June 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce the first phase of sediment sampling at the Shot Rock Property, Nova Scotia (the Property) has been completed with the collection of 197 stream sediment samples and 63 grab rock samples. Samples have been submitted to the lab.

Of interest is the identification of a number of small angular float samples within the Property of vein material including colloform banded quartz (generally chalcedony), bladed carbonate with some samples showing quartz pseudomorphing the bladed carbonate and, comb textured quartz with jasper infilling and brecciated colloform chalcedonic quartz with japer veins (see photo), Such textures and mineralogy are all very consistent with epithermal gold systems. Overburden is generally thin (< 3 meters) and so it is assumed the fragments are very local.

"We are encouraged by the continued indications of what appears to be a large and classic epithermal system," explains Northern Shield President and CEO, Ian Bliss. "Early perceptions suggest that we may be at the very top of an epithermal system, perhaps just above the boiling cap. In typical epithermal systems the main gold mineralization is found just below the boiling cap. The boiling cap itself may carry anomalous gold but is best defined by pathfinder elements such as mercury, arsenic and antinomy."

The objective of the sediment sampling program is to begin to define areas that are anomalous in the pathfinder elements that often form halos above epithermal deposits. Any such areas will be followed up with more detailed, soil sampling, rock sampling and mapping and geophysics. Epithermal type gold mineralization had not been previously recognized in the region therefore the area is virtually un-explored for this style of deposit.

The program is being overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Sudbury, Ontario and in Vancouver, BC, for Au by Fire Assay with ICP-AES finish and base metals by four acid digestion and ICP-AES. All standards and duplicates by ALS meet targeted values.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration program for Ni-Cu-PGEs and utilizing expertise and innovation toward working on other deposit types. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada and elsewhere.

