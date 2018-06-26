Plateau Energy Metals Inc. / Plateau Energy Metals Provides Update on CEO Search . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TORONTO, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. ("Plateau" "PLU" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (FRANKFURT:QG1) (OTCQB:PLUUF), a lithium and uranium exploration and development company, wishes to provide an update on the Company's search for a new CEO first announced on April 12, 2018.

A sub-committee of independent directors of the Company has been working with an executive recruitment firm to identify prospective candidates. A number of candidates have been interviewed and short-listed and the Company anticipates that the process will be concluded within the next several weeks.

Ted O'Connor ceased to serve as CEO of the Company on June 15, 2018 and the board has appointed John (Ian) Stalker, the current Executive Chairman of the Company, to also serve as Interim CEO until a full-time CEO has been appointed. Mr. O'Connor continues on the board of directors and will also continue to consult to the Company.

