Plateau Energy Metals Provides Update on CEO Search

15:01 Uhr  |  Globenewswire Europe

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. / Plateau Energy Metals Provides Update on CEO Search . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TORONTO, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plateau Energy Metals Inc. ("Plateau" "PLU" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (FRANKFURT:QG1) (OTCQB:PLUUF), a lithium and uranium exploration and development company, wishes to provide an update on the Company's search for a new CEO first announced on April 12, 2018.

A sub-committee of independent directors of the Company has been working with an executive recruitment firm to identify prospective candidates. A number of candidates have been interviewed and short-listed and the Company anticipates that the process will be concluded within the next several weeks.

Ted O'Connor ceased to serve as CEO of the Company on June 15, 2018 and the board has appointed John (Ian) Stalker, the current Executive Chairman of the Company, to also serve as Interim CEO until a full-time CEO has been appointed. Mr. O'Connor continues on the board of directors and will also continue to consult to the Company.

For further information, please contact:    
Plateau Energy Metals Inc.
John (Ian) Stalker, Interim CEO
ian@plateauenergymetals.com
+1-416-628-9600
info@plateauenergymetals.com		     Website: www.plateauenergymetals.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/pluenergy/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/pluenergy/ 

About Plateau Energy Metals
Plateau Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru, significant and growing lithium resources and mineral concessions covering over 91,000 hectares (910 km2) situated near significant infrastructure. Plateau Energy Metals is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'PLU', quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "PLUUF" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 'QG1'. The Company has 69,881,304 shares issued and outstanding.

Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and Plateau cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. Neither Plateau nor its management assume any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Plateau Energy Metals Inc. via Globenewswire

