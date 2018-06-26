Early momentum for Alexandria’s director nominees continues to grow ahead of upcoming special meeting



Urges shareholders to vote their BLUE proxy or VIF FOR Alexandria’s nominees to protect their investment by rejecting disgruntled ex-CEO’s attempt to take over company

For assistance voting contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-866-229-8214 or contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

TORONTO, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexandria Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) (“AZX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce two of its top shareholders, Eric Sprott and Sprott Inc., are supporting and have committed to vote for the Company’s director nominees at the special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled for July 24, 2018.

Mr. Sprott and Sprott Inc., owning or exercising control or direction over approximately 6.95% and 3.28%, respectively, for a total of 10.23% of AZX common shares have expressed their support for Management’s nominees to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and the Board’s new corporate direction which includes non-dilutive financings, a refocus on its core assets, and new management team.

“We are pleased by the overwhelming support that our nominees have been receiving and welcome the support of well-respected and proven investors like Mr. Sprott and Sprott Inc.,” said Peter Gundy, Chairman of the Board. “This growing support demonstrates we were right to turn the page on Eric Owens and that shareholders support our clear and achievable path forward to optimize value. We urge all shareholders to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Sprott and Sprott Inc. and support management’s director nominees by voting the BLUE proxy or voting instruction form FOR.”

The Value of Your Investment at Risk

Earlier this year, Owens was terminated for cause following an internal investigation that uncovered an unauthorized financing scheme whereby he accepted investors’ funds into his personal lawyer’s trust account, without the Board’s approval or knowledge.

Now, as retaliation mechanism, Owens – together with certain other shareholders holding an approximate 5% stake in Alexandria – has launched an expensive and time-consuming proxy fight to take over significant control of AZX, by replacing a majority of the independent directors with his own handpicked nominees.

Your Vote Can Save Your Investment

Alexandria's nominees have a clear strategy and are committed to optimizing shareholder value. We urge you to stop Owens and to avoid turning over control of Alexandria's direction to Owens’ handpicked slate of nominees. Owens has already proven to you that he cannot create shareholder value.



Management of Alexandria unanimously recommends:

FOR the Board Size Resolution FOR the Former CEO Removal Resolution FOR the New Alexandria Director AGAINST the Dissident Director Removal Resolution FOR Management Nominees Peter Gundy, Walter Henry and Garry O’Connor WITHHOLD from voting for the Dissident Nominees



Regardless of the number of Alexandria shares that you own, you should take immediate action and cast your vote today or no later than 11:00 A.M. (Toronto Time) on Friday, July 20, 2018 or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays) prior to the time of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.



If you have any questions or need help voting, please call Kingsdale Advisors by telephone at 1-866-229- 8214, toll-free in North America or call collect at 416-867-2272 outside of North America or by e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.



Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor and Bennett Jones LLP is acting as legal advisor to AZX.

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d’Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria’s focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d’Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

