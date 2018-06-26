One World Lithium Reports on Geophysical Results The Salar Del Diablo Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, JUNE 26, 2018 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (the "Company") announces that SJ Geophysics has completed the field work by conducting a regional Volterra TEM in-loop sounding survey in the northern third of the Salar del Diablo lithium property (the "Salar") which is located in Baja California Norte, Mexico. The survey totaled 79.5 line kilometers that consisted of seven lines spaced two kilometers apart with the line lengths varying between nine and 12 kilometers covering 150 square kilometers.

SJ Geophysics reports a thick part of the Salar beneath the main salt flat covers approximately six square kilometers, which is highly conductive and difficult to estimate depth. However, the thick part is estimated to be over 100 meters thick. A less conductive part of the Salar which is likely thinner covers approximately 24 square kilometers and is open ended beyond the present extent of the geophysical grid. This conductive layer appears to extend outside of the main salt flats suggesting that there is a highly conductive zone that underlies most of the grid. The Company intends to drill test these conductive zones to determine whether or not the conductivity response may be caused by the presence of brine. The final report is expected shortly.

On receipt of the final geophysical report, data from the geophysical, geochemical, and geological recent programs will be compiled to select drill site locations. In approximately 90 days the Company plans to drill 4,000 meters totaling 15 holes to intersect the conductive zones that may contain lithium in brine. While the Company has reviewed several offers to joint venture future exploration, it has elected to drill the property on its own.

John E. Hiner, SME Registered and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc., an exploration Company, is focused on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (754 square kilometers) Salar del Diablo Property located in Baja California Notre, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

For further information, please contact invest@oneworldlithium.com or visit the Company's web site at

www.oneworldlithium.com

Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

