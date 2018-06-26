CORRECTION - Maya Gold & Silver Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maya Gold & Silver Inc. (“Maya” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:MYA) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2018 in Montréal, Québec.

A total of 32,336,497 common shares or 42.33% of Maya’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of the directors are set out below:

1. Election of Directors Name of Nominee % For % Against % Withheld René Branchaud 99.96 0 0.04 Dr. Elena Clarici 99.96 0 0.04 Noureddine Mokaddem 99.96 0 0.04 Nikolaos Sofronis 99.96 0 0.04 Robert Taub 99.96 0 0.04 Martin Wong 99.96 0 0.04

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Raymond, Chabot, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Corporation's auditors. The nominees listed in the management information circular, being René Branchaud, Noureddine Mokaddem, Nikolaos Sofronis, Robert Taub and Martin Wong were re-elected as directors of the Corporation, while the Board also welcomes Dr. Elena Clarici who was elected as new director of the Corporation.

Dr. Elena Clarici is a mining engineer, with a B.Eng in mining gained at University of Belgrade in 1989. She also holds a PhD in Mining and Environmental Engineering from the Royal School of Mines of the Imperial College of Science and Technology, obtained in 1994. She is founder, president and CEO of Micah Minerals Corp., a Canadian private company, since 2016. From 2013 to 2015, she has been a director and Board Member of TSX-V listed Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., and briefly interim CEO in 2014. She is a former chair of Association of Mining Analysts and a regular contributor to financial and mining media.

“Dr. Clarici is an accomplished investment professional, with over 20 years of experience gained across international equity capital markets, focusing principally on investment management in mining and emerging markets (Africa). Her extensive knowledge and experience coupled with her strong core values and work ethic will serve the company as we strive to achieve our goals. Elena is a valued addition to our organization. This key appointment further strengthens the quality of the Maya Board,” stated Noureddine Mokaddem, founder, president and CEO of Maya.

The Board granted options to Elena Clarici, to subscribe 40,000 common shares at $3.30, for a period of five years.



The Board sincerely thanks Eric Swenden who did not stand for re-election, for his dedicated service as a director of the Corporation.

ABOUT MAYA

Maya Gold & Silver Inc. is a Canadian publicly listed mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver deposits in Morocco. Maya has initiating mining and milling operations at its Zgounder Mine owned by Zgounder Millenium Silver Mining, a Maya 85% owned joint venture with l’Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines of the Kingdom of Morocco (15%).

The Boumadine property, a joint venture with ONHYM, whereby Maya owns 85% of the polymetallic deposit is located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of eastern Morocco. ONHYM awarded Boumadine to Maya after evaluating international tenders.

The Maya portfolio also includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, 100% Maya owned, gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper deposits, covering over 100 square kilometres in a historical mining district with both precious and base metal mineralization.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains statements about future events or future performance and reflects management’s current expectations and assumptions. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, and believe or other similar words. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in the Corporation’s filings with SEDAR.







On behalf of the Board:

Noureddine Mokaddem

Founder, President & CEO

+1 514-978-6111/+212 661-196-111

nmokaddem@mayagoldsilver.com



Contact Information:

Maya Gold & Silver Inc.

Sophy Cesar

Investor Relations

1-514-866-2008

scesar@mayagoldsilver.com

www.mayagoldsilver.com

