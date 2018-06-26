Endeavour Announces Results

of Annual General Meeting

George Town, 26 June, 2018 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 were duly passed.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES CAST

FOR % OF VOTES CAST

FOR VOTES CAST

WITHHELD % OF VOTES CAST

WITHHELD Elect as a Director: Michael Beckett 82,813,781 97.19% 2,390,024 2.81% James Askew 84,398,132 99.05% 805,673 0.95% Ian Cockerill 85,020,910 99.79% 182,895 0.21% Olivier Colom 84,783,247 99.51% 420,558 0.49% Livia Mahler 85,132,115 99.92% 71,690 0.08% Wayne McManus 84,510,769 99.19% 693,036 0.81% Sébastien de Montessus 84,838,380 99.57% 365,425 0.43% Naguib Sawiris 84,116,613 98.72% 1,087,192 1.28%

RESOLUTION VOTES CAST

FOR % OF VOTES CAST

FOR VOTES CAST

WITHHELD % OF VOTES CAST

WITHHELD Appointment of Auditors 89,524,966 99.46% 486,164 0.54%

RESOLUTION VOTES CAST

FOR % OF VOTES CAST

FOR VOTES CAST

AGAINST % OF VOTES CAST

AGAINST Say on Pay 68,220,003 80.07% 16,983,801 19.93%

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 011 2719

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

Endeavour operates 5 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma), and Mali (Tabakoto) which are expected to produce 670-720koz in 2018 at an AISC of $840-890/oz. Endeavour's high-quality development projects (recently commissioned Houndé, Ity CIL and Kalana) have the combined potential to deliver an additional 600koz per year at an AISC well below $700/oz between 2018 and 2020. In addition, its exploration program aims to discover 10-15Moz of gold between 2017 and 2021 which represents more than twice the reserve depletion during the period.

