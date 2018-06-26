Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
George Town, 26 June, 2018 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 were duly passed.
The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES CAST
FOR
|% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
|VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|% OF VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|Elect as a Director:
|Michael Beckett
|82,813,781
|97.19%
|2,390,024
|2.81%
|James Askew
|84,398,132
|99.05%
|805,673
|0.95%
|Ian Cockerill
|85,020,910
|99.79%
|182,895
|0.21%
|Olivier Colom
|84,783,247
|99.51%
|420,558
|0.49%
|Livia Mahler
|85,132,115
|99.92%
|71,690
|0.08%
|Wayne McManus
|84,510,769
|99.19%
|693,036
|0.81%
|Sébastien de Montessus
|84,838,380
|99.57%
|365,425
|0.43%
|Naguib Sawiris
|84,116,613
|98.72%
|1,087,192
|1.28%
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES CAST
FOR
|% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
|VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|% OF VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|Appointment of Auditors
|89,524,966
|99.46%
|486,164
|0.54%
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES CAST
FOR
|% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
|VOTES CAST
AGAINST
|% OF VOTES CAST
AGAINST
|Say on Pay
|68,220,003
|80.07%
|16,983,801
|19.93%
CONTACT INFORMATION
Martino De Ciccio
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 011 2719
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING
Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.
Endeavour operates 5 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma), and Mali (Tabakoto) which are expected to produce 670-720koz in 2018 at an AISC of $840-890/oz. Endeavour's high-quality development projects (recently commissioned Houndé, Ity CIL and Kalana) have the combined potential to deliver an additional 600koz per year at an AISC well below $700/oz between 2018 and 2020. In addition, its exploration program aims to discover 10-15Moz of gold between 2017 and 2021 which represents more than twice the reserve depletion during the period.Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
