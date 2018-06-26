Ethos Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Murphy to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Gold Corp. (“Ethos” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ECC) (OTCQB:ETHOF) (Frankfurt:1ET) is pleased to announce that Michael Murphy, BA, MBA, MSc., ICD has joined the board of directors of Ethos.



Mr. Murphy is a co-founder and director of Torex Gold Resources Inc. Mr. Murphy was responsible for identifying the Morelos Gold project in Guerrero Mexico as an acquisition opportunity, negotiating the purchase of Morelos from Teck in a very competitive environment, arranging a $240million+ financing to support this acquisition, and in recruiting the board and management. Morelos has now been brought into production at ~370,000 oz per year. He is also the President and Chief Executive Officer of RedZone Resources Inc., a company focused on acquiring and developing battery metals projects. Mr. Murphy previously spent 15 years working in institutional equities in London, with Merrill Lynch, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Credit Suisse, where he ran the Credit Suisse hedge fund coverage team. Mr. Murphy graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts, from Saint Mary’s University with a Master of Business Administration and from the London School of Economics and Political Science with a Master of Science in Finance and he is a certified director, ICD.

Ethos also announces that it has granted, under its Share Option Plan, incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 2,650,000 common shares exercisable for a period of up to five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.17 per share. This grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

