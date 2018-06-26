Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

26.06.2018  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 26, 2018, in Toronto.  A total of 294,737,506 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.89% of the common shares outstanding.  The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Number of Directors

Name

Votes
"For"

%
"For"

Votes Against

% Against

To set the number of directors at eight

290,727,502

99.90

287,020

0.10

 

Election of Directors:
The eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2018, were elected at the Meeting as Directors of Roxgold.

Name

Votes
"For"

%
"For"

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mr. Richard Colterjohn

287,467,869

98.78

3,546,653

1.22

Mr. Paul Criddle

290,674,714

99.88

339,808

0.12

Mr. John Dorward

289,781,145

99.58

1,233,377

0.42

Ms. Kate Harcourt

290,808,614

99.93

205,908

0.07

Mr. John L. Knowles

290,915,522

99.97

99,000

0.03

Mr. Oliver Lennox-King

287,312,869

98.73

3,701,653

1.27

Mr. Norman Pitcher

287,463,049

98.78

3,551,473

1.22

Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein

286,626,169

98.49

4,388,353

1.51

 

Appointment of Auditor

Name

Votes
"For"

%
"For"

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed as auditors

294,625,724

99.96

111,782

0.04

 

Roxgold's Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.

About Roxgold
Roxgold is a gold mining company with its key asset, the high grade Yaramoko Gold Mine, located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, West Africa.  Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roxgold-announces-voting-results-of-annual-meeting-300672766.html

SOURCE Roxgold Inc.



Contact
Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations & Communications, 416-203-6401, kstamm@roxgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Roxgold Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.roxgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap