North American Nickel Reports on Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCQB: WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T 108) (the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on June 26, 2018.

The shareholders ratified and approved the number of directors at five (5) and Doug Ford, Gilbert Clark, Christopher Messina, Keith Morrison and John Sabine were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Jim Clucas did not stand for re-election at the AGM.

North American Nickel CEO, Keith Morrison stated "On behalf of the North American Nickel Board and shareholders, I want to thank Jim for his 7 years of service with the Company and wish him well in future endeavours."

In addition, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP were re-appointed as auditors. Shareholders also approved the Company's Stock Option Plan and alterations to the Company's Articles, which will allow the board of directors of the Company to address "housekeeping matters" and ensure consistency in the Company's Articles with respect to any alteration of the Company's authorized shares structure. These items are further detailed in the Management Information Circular dated as of May 18, 2018.

Following the meeting the board of directors re-appointed John Sabine as Chairman, Keith Morrison as Chief Executive Officer, Sarah-Wenjia Zhu as Chief Financial Officer and Mark Fedikow as President.

Extension of Warrant Term

Further to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2018, the Company is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of 46,017,785 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") originally granted pursuant to a public offering of units of the Company, which closed on July 21, 2016. The Warrants are exercisable for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.12 per common share and are now set to expire on July 21, 2019. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 2,985 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Fedikow

President

North American Nickel Inc.

