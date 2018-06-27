Mustang Resources Ltd.: Further Strong Vanadium and Graphite Assays at Caula Project

Sydney - Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:MTTGF) is pleased to report further strong assay results from drilling at its Caula Graphite-Vanadium Project in Mozambique.Key Points- Further high-grade assays from the final holes drilled as part of the Scoping Study on the Caula Graphite and Vanadium project (Licence 6678L)- Assays include intersections of up to 1.9% vanadium (V2O5) and 28.9% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC)- The results contain multiple high-grade intersections over extensive widths, including 215m at 14.72% TGC average and 0.51% V2O5 average (MODD018)- The latest Vanadium results include:o 32m @ 0.82% V2O5 including 14m @ 1.29% V2O5 (MODD018)o 46m @ 0.39% V2O5 including 3m @ 0.67% V2O5 (MODD019)o 79m @ 0.39% V2O5 including 6m @ 0.55% V2O5 (MODD022)- The latest Graphite results include:o 48m @ 17.68% TGC including 13m @ 21.5% TGC (MODD018)o 45m @ 13.91% TGC including 7m @ 19.17% TGC (MODD019)o 66m @ 15.41% TGC including 13m @ 17.79% TGC (MODD022)- These results will now be incorporated into the Maiden Vanadium Resource and upgraded Graphite Resource which are scheduled for release in the coming quarterThe assays come from the final seven holes drilled as part of the Caula Scoping Study, which is scheduled for completion in the coming quarter.The latest results contain exceptional assays of up to 1.9% vanadium (V2O5) and 28.9% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC), as well as confirming the presence of elevated mineralisation around the anticlinal hinge.The results also provide an important insight into the structure and controls of the vanadium-graphite mineralisation at Caula. Mustang is integrating these latest results with the existing data.Mustang Managing Director Dr. Bernard Olivier said: "These latest assays provide more strong evidence that Caula hosts extensive high-grade graphite mineralisation as well as highly promising vanadium mineralisation."The results further highlight the potential for Caula to be a world-class, low-cost graphite and vanadium supplier to the fast-growing battery industry."The Caula Project is located along strike from Syrah Resources' (ASX:SYR) Balama graphite project in Mozambique.Caula Infill Diamond Drilling, December 2017The December 2017 diamond drilling campaign was designed as Resource infill and extension drilling as part of the Scoping Study for Caula. A total of 11 holes were completed for 1,421.5m with detailed logging undertaken.Summary of the Drilling ResultsThis drilling has produced a number of exceptional shallow intersections.Figure 2 (see link below) shows the locations of the diamond drill holes used to calculate the 2017 Inferred Mineral Resource as well as the locations of the drill holes with the assay results received in 2018. Figures 3 and 4 (see link below), show high-grade graphitic schists in the diamond drill core from MODD018 and MODD020.Mustang is currently completing its Maiden Vanadium Resource and Upgraded Graphite Resource which it expects to be released by the end of July 2018 with the Scoping Study to be completed soon after.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D958952D





About Mustang Resources Ltd:



Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an emerging gemstone developer and producer focused on the near-term development of the highly prospective Montepuez Ruby Project in northern Mozambique.



The Montepuez Ruby Project consists of three licences and now one mining concession covering 19,300 hectares directly adjacent to the world’s largest ruby deposit discovered by Gemfields Plc in 2012. Since supply of rubies from sources outside Mozambique has become fractured and unreliable, Mustang stands to capitalise on the current high demand around the world for ethically produced rubies by becoming a reliable, consistent supplier of high-quality rubies.



The Company is currently fast-tracking its work program on the Montepuez Ruby Project with extensive secondary deposits discovered and low-cost bulk sampling well underway. First rough ruby sales are scheduled for 27 to 30 October 2017 in Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius under a closed bid tender of more than 350,000 cts gem quality rubies.



Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.







Contact:



Mustang Resources Ltd.

Managing Director: Bernard Olivier

E: bernard@mustangresources.com.au

M: +61-4-08948-182 T: +27-66-4702-979



Media & Investor Relations: Paul Armstrong

E: paul@readcorporate.com.au

T: +61-8-9388-1474

