Deep Yellow Limited: Ordinary Shares Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Perth - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is pleased to announce that the Company's ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States (US) under the symbol "DYLLF." The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group in New York.HIGHLIGHTS- U.S. investors now have easier, real time trading access to Deep Yellow's Ordinary Shares through the OTC trading platform.- This development significantly expands the pool of investors able to invest in the Company.Deep Yellow shares will continue trading on the ASX under its existing symbol DYL. For clarity, this dual listing structure is non-dilutive to existing Deep Yellow shareholders - that is, no capital is being raised and no new shares are being issued.The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum $0.01 bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for U.S. investors. Through trading on OTCQB, companies can engage a far greater network of U.S. investor, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Australia, but through U.S. platforms and portals used to conduct research."We are pleased to announce our new trading relationship with OTCQB. As part of our ongoing strategy to introduce Deep Yellow to a broader international audience, this milestone will provide greater visibility, better access to the U.S. investment community, and improved convenience of trading in Deep Yellow's ordinary shares," said John Borshoff, Managing Director.The securities law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP served as the Company's OTC Markets Sponsor and Viriathus Capital LLC served as the Company's financial advisor.





About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist, differentiated uranium exploration company implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse project portfolio during a time of depressed uranium outlook.



The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia are situated within a top-ranked African mining destination; in a country jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing, producing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.







Contact:



Deep Yellow Ltd.

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO

T: +61-8-9286-6999

F: +61-8-9286-6969

Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au

www.deepyellow.com.au

