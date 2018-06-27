Atalaya Mining plc - AGM Statement

Nicosia - At Atalaya Mining's AGM, to be held at 11.00 a.m. (UK) today at Canaccord Genuity, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR, United Kingdom, Roger Davey, non-executive Chairman, will make the following statement:

"2017 has been a year of stabilisation and process improvements at the RioTinto Project and was the first full year of commercial production for your company. The ore processing throughput rate was steadily increased to achieve a cumulative plant throughput of 8.8 Mtpa (against a nameplate capacity 9.5 Mtpa). Copper grade was consistent with reserve estimates and the process recovery rate improved over the year to 85.45%, producing a total of 37,164 tonnes of copper, an increase of 40% over the 2016 production, from an average copper head grade of 0.49%.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6739S_1-2018-6-26.pdf



Contacts:

Newgate Communications Charles Chichester / James Ash / James Browne +44 20 7680 6550 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider +44 20 7236 1010



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



Source: Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM, AIM:ATYM)

