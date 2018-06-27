Cruz Cobalt Engages APEX Geoscience for Ontario Cobalt Camp Work Programs

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is very pleased to announce that APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX) has been engaged by Cruz to assist in the exploration and development of it's Ontario Cobalt prospects.

James Nelson, President of Cruz states "We are pleased to have engaged APEX to assist in the work program on our Ontario cobalt prospects surrounding the town of Cobalt and we look forward to getting some boots on the ground shortly. This is a very prospective area for cobalt and having one of the largest parcels of land with multiple work programs ongoing around us is exciting. APEX has an excellent track record and we look forward to deploying the flow-through funds we have on hand towards multiple work programs including planned drill holes."

APEX Geoscience Ltd. based out of Edmonton, AB is a privately-owned, independent geological consulting company that provides high quality, cost effective and timely geological consulting services to exploration companies.

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's five separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the largest landholders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 1,265 acre Coleman cobalt prospect, the 900 acre Johnson cobalt prospect, the 4,980 acre Hector cobalt prospect, the 1,580 acre Bucke cobalt prospect and now the 10,556 Lorraine cobalt prospect. The company's BC prospects include the 15,219 acre War Eagle cobalt prospect and the 11,821 acre Purcell prospect. Cruz's USA projects include the 1,940 acre Chicken Hawk prospect in Montana and the 880 acre Idaho Star prospect.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's email list please send an email to info@cruzcobaltcorp.com or twitter @CruzCobalt

James Nelson

President

604.899.9150

Toll free 1.855.599.9150

www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

twitter @CruzCobalt

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.