Cascabel & Alpala Exploration Update
Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (LSE and TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on the drilling programs at Alpala and Aguinaga, at the Company's Cascabel project in Northern Ecuador.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Infill drilling at Alpala Central continues to upgrade the high-grade zone of mineralisation, where early stage copper and gold rich intrusions appear on drill evidence to be more continuous than previously modelled.
- Extension drilling at Alpala Central continues to deepen, and management believes is suggestive of, an extension to the high-grade resource along the lower and northeast margins of the deposit.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7198S_1-2018-6-27.pdf
CONTACTS
Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665
SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448
nmather@solgold.com.au
Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661
SolGold plc (Company Secretary)
kschlobohm@solgold.com.au
Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131
SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR)
alegge@solgold.com.au
Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker)
ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk
To view the original release, please click here
Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, LSE:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)
