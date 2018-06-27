Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects 618 gpt Silver and 3.2 gpt Gold over 21.2 metres (25.1 opT AgEq over 69.6 ft) at Terronera Project, Jalisco, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSX:EDR) announces that infill drilling within the Terronera vein system on the Terronera property in Jalisco State, Mexico (see Terronera map here) has consistently intersected high grade silver-gold mineralization in nine drill holes.



The best intercept to date returned 618 grams per tonne (gpt) silver and 3.2 gpt gold over 21.2 metres (m) true width (25.1 oz per short ton (opT) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 69.6 feet (ft) in hole TR11-4 (see Terronera long section here)).

All nine drill holes were targeted to fill gaps in the drill pattern, with the goal to upgrade up to one million tonnes of inferred resources to measured and indicated resources so they can be included in the mine plan for Terronera, and to expand the inferred resources at depth. Hole TR11-4 is the deepest mineralized hole drilled to date, it intersected the mineralized zone at 430 m vertical depth, and remains open at depth.

Drilling highlights are summarized in the following table of drill results.

Hole Structure From True width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) TR08-6 Terronera

Including 342.30 2.8 2.0 54 203 342.30 0.3 4.3 127 452 TR10-5 Terronera

Including 475.15 1.3 1.3 467 562 476.40 0.4 1.0 888 962 TR10-6 Terronera

Including 535.00 2.3 4.8 222 583 538.00 0.5 6.7 410 910 TR11-4 Terronera

Including 546.40 21.2 3.2 618 861 548.65 0.2 4.9 4,090 4,456 TR11-5 Terronera

Including

FW Terronera

including 513.25 6.0 2.6 507 699 515.05 0.4 5.4 3,370 3,778 523.70 1.5 7.1 181 715 523.70 0.3 9.2 279 971 TR13-6 Terronera

Including 358.00 1.6 4.2 120 437 359.75 0.6 6.0 185 631 TR13-7 Terronera

Including 385.75 4.4 4.7 121 471 390.65 0.5 9.1 376 1,060 TR14-8 Terronera

Including 315.80 4.6 4.3 146 467 323.85 0.1 13.6 473 1,493 TR15-7 Terronera

Including 290.95 5.7 1.3 128 225 294.65 0.3 8.7 164 817

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 75:1 silver: gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Luis Castro, Vice President, Exploration for Endeavour Silver, commented, “These infill drill results should have a positive impact on our reserves and resources. The high silver and gold grades, excellent continuity of mineralization and significant exploration upside to expand the resources reinforce our view that Terronera has the potential to become the next key asset for the Company.”

The infill drill program is now 60% complete, with 5,990 m drilled out of 10,000 m planned. Once the infill drill program is completed in September and full drill results are available, a revised resource estimate will be prepared, but the new results will not be in time to include in the updated pre-feasibility study anticipated to be released in August.

Management is currently awaiting a number of catalysts to advance Terronera to mine development. Engineering trade-off studies and economic modeling are now complete and an optimized pre-feasibility study is forthcoming. All required documents have been filed with Mexican government agencies for the final two environmental permits (mine dumps and tailings facilities), receipt of which is anticipated shortly. The mine and plant construction permits were issued in August, 2017. An initial debt facility to fund the new Terronera silver-gold mine is currently being prepared. Upon receipt of these catalysts, management will meet with the board to discuss a development decision.

Godfrey Walton, M.Sc., P.Geo., Endeavour’s President and COO, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved this news release and supervised the drilling programs in Mexico. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates is used to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS-Chemex Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 50 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish and silver by aqua regia digestion and ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. The Company is forecasting 20% production growth to 10.2-11.2 million oz silver equivalent in 2018. Endeavour is currently developing the El Compas mine as its fourth high-grade, underground, silver‑gold mine in Mexico and has a compelling pipeline of exploration and development projects including the Terronera project to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

