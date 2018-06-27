Infill Drilling Intersects 13.07 G/T AU Over 12.00 Meters on Island Mountain

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV:BGM) (the “Company” or “Barkerville”) is pleased to announce additional drilling results from the 50,000-meter 2018 Island Mountain exploration and delineation program at the Company’s flagship Cariboo Gold Project. Detailed drilling results, a drill hole location plan map and vertical sections are presented at the end of this release. The infill drilling results continue to demonstrate continuity and expansion of modelled vein corridors.



Historic Underground Workings and Modelled Vein Zones - Cariboo Gold Project



Island Mountain Shaft Zone Drilling



Historic Underground Workings and Modelled Vein Zones - Cariboo Gold Project





Drilling Highlights

IM-18-048: 22.69 g/t Au over 2.20 meters including 37.00 g/t Au over 0.90 meter;

IM-18-049: 69.90 g/t Au over 0.90 meter;

IM-18-053: 392.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter;

IM-18-055: 19.37 g/t Au over 2.50 meters including 79.30 g/t Au over 0.50 meter;

IM-18-056: 23.95 g/t Au over 2.10 meters;

IM-18-057: 13.07 g/t Au over 12.00 meters including 16.95 g/t Au over 1.00 meter, 44.70 g/t Au over 0.55 meter and 66.50 g/t over 1.20 meters;

IM-18-060: 12.60 g/t Au over 12.50 meters including 24.50 g/t Au over 1.50 meters and 30.80 g/t Au over 1.00 meter;

IM-18-060: 172.50 g/t Au over 0.50 meter with visible gold observed in quartz veins.

Vein Zone Continuity on Island Mountain

The intervals noted above were intersected in holes designed to infill and expand mineralized vein corridors on Island Mountain down to depths of 500 meters. The program consisted of 50,000 meters drilled in 162 holes, drilled in the Shaft Zone and Mosquito Creek on Island Mountain. Mineralized quartz veins on the Cariboo Gold Project are hosted within the sandstones and are a network of high vein density with an overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of 600 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and down plunge. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company’s Project Geologists, Kyle Orr and Felipe Castaneda. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company’s secure facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company’s Qualified Person, Maggie Layman, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive mineral rights package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville’s Cariboo Gold Project mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres; along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing placer and hard rock mines, making it one of the most well-endowed land packages in British Columbia. Since the management change in mid-2015, the Company has unlocked the fundamental structural controls of gold mineralization. The Company’s Brownfield’s exploration team is focused on developing and delineating a mineable resource within the 7 kilometers of principle project area located near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The Company’s Greenfield’s team is developing quality exploration assets throughout the remaining land package through systematic, scientific, exploration. The operation’s team is focused on developing and mining the Bonanza Ledge and BC Vein deposits on Barkerville Mountain. This operation allows the company to generate near term cash flow, train a local work force, keeps the present mining permit active, and de-risk’s the project through staged production growth. Processing of material from these deposits is processed at the QR mill. QR is a fully owned, permitted mill and tailings facility, located approximately 110 kilometres away from Wells, and can be accessed by an all-season road.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Table 1: Length weighted gold composites from Island Mountain

HOLE_ID FROM TO CORE

LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) IM-18-048 62.50 63.00 0.50 8.14 76.60 77.10 0.50 8.77 208.10 210.30 2.20 22.69 INCLUDING 208.60 209.50 0.90 37.00 IM-18-049 213.20 214.10 0.90 69.90 266.20 268.60 2.40 16.25 546.60 547.15 0.55 27.10 IM-18-050 400.30 405.25 4.95 3.11 INCLUDING 400.30 401.00 0.70 6.17 IM-18-051 121.50 123.00 1.50 19.50 217.80 218.30 0.50 18.35 295.90 298.05 2.15 4.61 342.90 346.00 3.10 5.91 INCLUDING 345.00 345.50 0.50 13.85 IM-18-052 268.60 269.10 0.50 8.29 299.00 302.50 3.50 4.82 INCLUDING 299.00 300.00 1.00 12.30 368.70 369.60 0.90 6.39 372.30 373.10 0.80 7.89 IM-18-053 40.60 41.75 1.15 5.18 112.20 113.35 1.15 9.58 189.80 190.30 0.50 5.04 194.50 195.10 0.60 7.37 200.80 201.60 0.80 6.72 203.70 204.55 0.85 7.22 218.55 219.05 0.50 392.00 271.95 272.45 0.50 11.50 372.00 372.95 0.95 7.16 392.60 393.10 0.50 4.43 472.20 474.00 1.80 23.14 IM-18-054 389.70 390.20 0.50 12.30 399.65 400.30 0.65 17.25 IM-18-055 28.00 30.50 2.50 19.37 INCLUDING 28.00 28.50 0.50 79.30 AND 29.90 30.50 0.60 7.38 48.40 51.15 2.75 8.01 INCLUDING 48.40 49.70 1.30 13.65 53.25 53.75 0.50 11.65 196.00 196.50 0.50 10.60 IM-18-056 102.75 103.60 0.85 43.90 122.10 122.60 0.50 5.25 198.25 198.75 0.50 4.29 306.15 307.20 1.05 20.20 360.50 361.10 0.60 29.50 362.60 363.35 0.75 4.63 371.90 373.50 1.60 25.04 371.90 373.50 1.60 25.04 386.60 388.70 2.10 23.95 INCLUDING 386.60 387.75 1.15 28.10 AND 388.20 388.70 0.50 21.90 400.15 400.90 0.75 7.01 403.40 404.10 0.70 5.27 417.05 417.80 0.75 19.45 435.05 435.55 0.50 11.10 IM-18-057 76.75 77.75 1.00 21.73 INCLUDING 76.75 77.25 0.50 38.20 85.70 86.35 0.65 24.50 204.50 206.00 1.50 20.09 INCLUDING 204.50 205.20 0.70 38.00 234.10 234.90 0.80 4.79 251.25 253.15 1.90 10.34 INCLUDING 251.25 251.90 0.65 24.00 263.00 263.50 0.50 12.80 274.30 274.90 0.60 10.05 294.50 295.00 0.50 4.54 363.15 364.80 1.65 9.15 INCLUDING 363.15 363.80 0.65 19.25 377.00 377.80 0.80 4.91 409.90 421.90 12.00 13.07 INCLUDING 411.00 412.00 1.00 16.95 AND 420.15 420.70 0.55 44.70 AND 420.70 421.90 1.20 66.50 IM-18-058 76.60 77.65 1.05 5.03 94.45 96.80 2.35 8.08 153.00 153.50 0.50 12.90 174.00 176.90 2.90 21.32 INCLUDING 174.00 175.00 1.00 51.60 AND 176.00 176.90 0.90 10.50 256.00 257.70 1.70 3.86 292.35 293.10 0.75 4.20 301.30 302.30 1.00 4.94 303.00 303.70 0.70 5.24 IM-18-059 55.75 56.25 0.50 5.94 58.80 59.30 0.50 21.90 278.70 279.20 0.50 4.21 306.10 308.50 2.40 8.26 INCLUDING 307.00 307.90 0.90 12.95 307.90 308.50 0.60 10.50 320.50 321.00 0.50 6.52 366.50 367.50 1.00 4.88 IM-18-060 18.00 19.50 1.50 7.96 23.55 27.40 3.85 6.71 INCLUDING 23.55 24.50 0.95 12.85 AND 26.05 26.90 0.85 14.55 150.70 151.30 0.60 10.45 163.20 164.00 0.80 11.65 270.70 271.60 0.90 13.65 278.10 290.60 12.50 12.60 INCLUDING 278.10 279.60 1.50 24.50 AND 280.30 280.90 0.60 14.75 AND 280.90 281.50 0.60 26.30 AND 285.00 286.00 1.00 30.80 AND 287.65 288.35 0.70 17.70 AND 288.35 289.35 1.00 22.20 320.00 320.60 0.60 4.95 326.30 326.80 0.50 172.50 349.10 350.55 1.45 4.52 INCLUDING 349.10 349.70 0.60 7.41 362.25 362.75 0.50 10.05 377.60 378.45 0.85 7.98

True widths are estimated to be 50 to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

HOLE ID AZIMUTH DIP IM-18-048 129 -56 IM-18-049 135 -60 IM-18-050 120 -45 IM-18-051 132 -48 IM-18-052 135 -50 IM-18-053 130 -53 IM-18-054 144 -44 IM-18-055 113 -45 IM-18-056 138 -48 IM-18-057 129 -60 IM-18-058 136 -47 IM-18-059 125 -49 IM-18-060 129 -52



