Discovery Metals Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DSV) (“Discovery” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting held Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. Shareholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:



Withheld Taj Singh 27,116,213 99.9% 25,986 0.1% Murray John 27,116,213 99.9% 25,986 0.1% Mark O’Dea 27,116,213 99.9% 25,986 0.1% Jeff Parr 27,116,213 99.9% 25,986 0.1% Jose Alberto Vizquerra-Benavides 27,116,213 99.9% 25,986 0.1% Jesus Hernandez-Garza 27,116,213 99.9% 25,986 0.1%

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; (ii) fixing the number of directors on the Company’s Board of Directors at six (6) persons, and (iii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan. A total of 27,165,947 Discovery common shares were voted, representing 41.8% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

ABOUT DISCOVERY METALS

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 300,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of seven key properties, all with shallow high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world-class CRD (carbonate replacement deposit) belt that stretches from southeast Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings and, in some cases, significant underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been carried out on the properties prior to Discovery’s time on the projects.

