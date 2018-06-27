Desert Lion Energy Appoints Johan Coetzee as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, June 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Namibian lithium developer and emerging lithium concentrate producer Desert Lion Energy Inc. (TSXV: DLI) (OTCQB: DSLEF) ("Desert Lion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Johan Coetzee to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2018. Mr. Coetzee is a seasoned operational mining executive with over 20 years of Namibian work experience.

"We are extremely pleased to have Johan join the Desert Lion team. Johan brings significant operational experience to the Company and a hands-on approach to operational excellence and growth, leadership and stakeholder engagement," commented Tim Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desert Lion Energy.

Mr. Coetzee joins Desert Lion from Navachab Gold Mine (QKR), previously owned by Anglo Gold Ashanti, where he held the role of Managing Director and General Manager and was responsible for all aspects of the operation, including overseeing the mine's growth plan, plant expansion, stakeholder management and all onsite activities, while leading a team of 1,000 employees. Prior to Navachab Gold Mine, Mr. Coetzee held progressively senior roles at Rössing Uranium Mine (Namibia), Ghana Manganese Company, (Ghana), and the Skorpion Zinc Mine (Namibia).

Mr. Coetzee served as Vice-President and President of the Namibian Chamber of Mines from 2015 to 2018 and holds a National Diploma in Chemical Engineering from Cape Technicon in Cape Town, South Africa, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

About Desert Lion Energy

Desert Lion Energy is an emerging lithium development company focused on building Namibia's first large-scale lithium mine to be located approximately 210km from the nation's capital of Windhoek. The Company's Rubicon and Helikon mines are located within a 301km2 prospective land package, with known lithium bearing pegmatitic mineralization and the Company is currently in Phase 1 of its production plan, producing and exporting lithium concentrate from stockpiled material. The project site is accessible year-round by road and has access to power, water, rail, port, airport and communication infrastructure.

