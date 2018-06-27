ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RDS) (OTC:RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce an update of the exploration program underway at the O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake Cadillac Break, halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.



Following the resource estimate update published for the O’Brien gold project (See March 20, 2018 Press release), the company announced the expansion of the drilling program to 11,000 meters with a principal focus on the F Zone located a few meters west of current resources.

Press release highlights:

• Hole OB-18-76 completed at the limit of the F Zone and 36E area intersected;

18.5 g/t Au over 1.1 meters at 347.5 m depth

4.5 g/t Au over 3.5 meters at 509.5 m depth included in an interval of 3.5 g/t Au over 5.5 metres (See figure 1, 2 and 3).

• 3 drill holes completed on the F Zone are currently being assayed.

• 3 shallow drill holes completed in vertical extension of the enrichment vector defined on 36E area are currently being assayed. (See figure 3)

Mario Bouchard, President and CEO comments: “First results from the drilling program established on the F Zone are encouraging. Current results and known information in the area will allow Radisson to keep increasing the number of gold ounces per vertical meter at O’Brien at a cost that is well below the industry average”.

F Zone area

The F Zone is contiguous and to the West of 36E area. Results obtained from the 2016-2017 drilling programs allowed to define the vertical and lateral extension of historical mined stopes on the F Zone (See 20.2 g/t Au over 2.5 m and 11.9 g/t Au over 3 m). Due to lack of 3D information from former mining infrastructures of the F Zone, this sector was not incorporated in the resource estimate update published on March 20, 2018. (See Radisson announces 95% increase in Indicated resources at O’Brien).

3D modelling of former mining infrastructures of the F Zone is underway and will be completed in the coming weeks. The geological team also established a 6,000 meters drill program (close to 2,000 m completed up to date) with main objective of building 43-101 compliant resources in a future resource estimate update for the O’Brien gold project.

Drilling results summary from DDH OB-18-76

Drill hole From

(m)

To

(m) Length

(m)

Grade

Au (g/t)

Interpreted Zone OB-18-76 345.7 346.8 1.1 18.5 Pontiac sediments*VG OB-18-76 507.5 513.0 5.5 3.5 Piché basalt and crystal tuff Including 509.5 513.0 3.5 4.5 Piché crystal tuff Which includes 509.5 511.8 2.3 6.2 Piché crystal tuff

*VG; Indicates visible gold

Note; Results are presented as down hole width; true width is estimated between 55 to 70% of down hole thickness.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Catherine Jalbert, P. Geo, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O’Brien project, cut by the regional Cadillac Break, is Radisson’s flagship asset. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).

