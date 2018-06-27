Atalaya Mining plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Nicosia - Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that its shareholders passed all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at 11:00 a.m. (UK) today at Canaccord Genuity, 88 Wood Street, London EC2V 7QR, United Kingdom.

Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:

Director Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes against Votes abstained/withheld Mr. Roger Davey Carried 111,668,224 (98.7%) 1,519,663 NIL Mr. Alberto Lavandeira Carried 113,187,827 (100%) 60 NIL Mr. Damon Barber Carried 111,652,988 (98.6%) 1,534,899 NIL Dr. Hussein Barma Carried 80,847,012 (98.2%) 1,519,663 30,821,212 Mr. Jesus Fernandez Carried 112,292,799 (99.2%) 894,544 544 Mr. Jonathan Lamb Carried 113,172,047 (100%) 15,296 544 Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu Carried 113,172,047 (100%) 15,296 544 Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez Carried 113,187,827 (100%) 60 NIL Mr. Stephen Scott Carried 80,831,776 (98.1%) 1,534,899 30,821,212

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Charles Chichester / James Ash / James Browne +44 20 7680 6550 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider +44 20 7236 1010



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



Source: Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM, AIM:ATYM)

