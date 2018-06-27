Atalaya Mining plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
Detailed results of the vote in relation to the re-election of directors are set out below:
|
Director
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Votes For
|
Votes against
|
Votes abstained/withheld
|
Mr. Roger Davey
|
Carried
|
111,668,224
(98.7%)
|
1,519,663
|
NIL
|
Mr. Alberto Lavandeira
|
Carried
|
113,187,827
(100%)
|
60
|
NIL
|
Mr. Damon Barber
|
Carried
|
111,652,988
(98.6%)
|
1,534,899
|
NIL
|
Dr. Hussein Barma
|
Carried
|
80,847,012
(98.2%)
|
1,519,663
|
30,821,212
|
Mr. Jesus Fernandez
|
Carried
|
112,292,799
(99.2%)
|
894,544
|
544
|
Mr. Jonathan Lamb
|
Carried
|
113,172,047
(100%)
|
15,296
|
544
|
Mr. Hui (Harry) Liu
|
Carried
|
113,172,047
(100%)
|
15,296
|
544
|
Dr. Jose Nicolas Sierra Lopez
|
Carried
|
113,187,827
(100%)
|
60
|
NIL
|
Mr. Stephen Scott
|
Carried
|
80,831,776
(98.1%)
|
1,534,899
|
30,821,212
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014.
Contacts:
|
Newgate Communications
|
Charles Chichester / James Ash / James Browne
|
+44 20 7680 6550
|
4C Communications
|
Carina Corbett
|
+44 20 3170 7973
|
Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
|
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio
|
+44 20 7523 8000
|
BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
|
Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider
|
+44 20 7236 1010
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Source: Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM, AIM:ATYM)